Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill declines to rule out presidential run

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill said her party, Sinn Féin, had not finalised its deliberations on the subject of the presidency. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill has declined to rule out a bid for the presidency.

Asked on Friday if she was considering putting her name forward, Ms O’Neill replied: “I am working my way through our deliberations as we speak.”

The Sinn Féin vice-president said the party had not finalised its deliberations on the subject.

“I think I’ve plenty to do, being First Minister,” Ms O’Neill said at a press conference in Co Armagh. “But I would think the fact remains that I could stand for election, I could be elected as Uachtarán na hÉireann, but I can’t vote in that election, so that’s where there’s a deficit and what we need to see is presidential voting rights extended to the North so the Irish citizens in the North can vote.”

Separately on Friday, former SDLP leader Colum Eastwood told the BBC that people had asked him to consider standing for the presidency. “I’m going to take the time to think about it,” Mr Eastwood said.

While SDLP leader, Mr Eastwood was involved in talks with Fianna Fáil about closer co-operation between the parties, although no agreement was progressed. It is expected that should he run in the presidential election, it would be as a Fianna Fáil candidate.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was asked if Mr Eastwood might stand on his party’s behalf but he said there had been “no contact with me” and “no engagement that I’m aware of with Fianna Fáil”.

“It hasn’t been on the agenda at all, I was surprised when I heard that this morning,” Mr Martin said.

On Friday, Mr Martin, Tánaiste Simon Harris, and Cabinet members joined Ms O’Neill, Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, and members of the Stormont Executive for a plenary meeting of the North South Ministerial Council in Armagh.

Topics the meeting focused on included US tariffs and trade, potential co-operation on gender-based violence, mother and baby institutions and Magdalene laundries. It also addressed infrastructure projects and an air route between Derry and Dublin. .

Ministers also discussed the redevelopment of Casement Park GAA stadium in Belfast, a project currently facing a funding shortfall.

Last week the UK government said it would allocate £50 million (€59 million) to support the rebuild, with the Irish Government also set to contribute £50 million. However, even with other money from the GAA and Northern Ireland’s Executive, the project is about £90 million (€105 million) short of what is required to develop a 34,000-seater stadium. A smaller ground could be built with the approximate £120 million available.

At a press conference following the meeting, the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and First Minister and Deputy First Minister were clear that now was the time to proceed.

“I think it is about not letting this moment pass,” Mr Harris said.

“Let’s not look back in a number of years and see that this moment was squandered.”

The Taoiseach said it was “very important the moment is seized, when significant amounts of money are now on the table, that the stadium can be built here and can be developed”.

Ms O’Neill said it was time for all partners involved to come together and find a way to start the work and complete the project.

Meanwhile, Ms Little-Pengelly rejected comments by former taoiseach Leo Varadkar to the BBC on Thursday that Ireland was on a “trajectory” towards unity.

He said the most recent numbers show “a very clear majority of younger people in Northern Ireland want there to be a new united Ireland”.

Ms Little-Pengelly said he was “entitled to reinvent himself in whatever way he so chooses, but he is wrong in terms of the trajectory … I don’t accept that it is an inevitability”.