Government wants to pass Bill banning trade with occupied Palestinian territories ‘this summer’

The Government wants to pass new laws banning trade with illegally occupied territories in Palestine “this summer”, Minister of State Thomas Byrne has said.

The timeline for passage of the Bill, which is being drafted, has been the subject of much political scrutiny amid Israel’s ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Week in Politics programme on Sunday, Meath East TD Mr Byrne echoed comments made by his party colleague and chair of the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee John Lahart.

“We want to see it passed before the summer,” he said. However, he said the Opposition would put down “amendment after amendment” to the legislation “designed to push the boat out, designed to get something that can’t be done”.

“I certainly hope to have it done this summer, we want to do it,” Mr Byrne said. The draft legislation, once approved by the Cabinet, must then be sent to the Foreign Affairs Committee where it will begin the process of pre-legislative scrutiny.

The Government has been cautious about the idea of including trade in services and trade in goods in the legislation, arguing its legal advice is that this would be problematic.

Speaking on the same programme, Social Democrats TD for Wicklow Jennifer Whitmore reiterated her party’s call for the Dáil to sit over the summer if required. The lower house is due to take its summer break in mid-July, meaning the standard timeline for passing any new law restricting trade is extremely limited.

Mr Byrne was critical of Dáil motions last week seeking to ban the Irish Central Bank from its role in approving Israeli government bonds, which followed a similar Sinn Féin motion in recent weeks.

He said the party is seeking to “tear apart the Government, increase division in the country, and try and use this to give political advantage for themselves”.

Ms Whitmore indicated the Opposition will bring the issue back to the floor of the Dáil soon.