‘Groundbreaking’ case over Airbnb lettings in West Bank will set precedent for Irish companies, says Senator

Senator Frances Black: legal actions targeting Airbnb listings in Israel’s illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories will set a precedent. Photograph: Alan Betson

A “groundbreaking” case against Airbnb will set a precedent for legal action against any Irish companies with links to illegal Israeli settlements, an Independent Senator has warned.

Frances Black said similar cases will continue to be taken until the Government includes services in the upcoming Occupied Territories Bill.

She was speaking on Tuesday as five separate international legal challenges were launched against the company, which pro-Palestinian and human rights activists say is currently managing more than 300 holiday lettings in the West Bank.

The strategic action, which includes an Irish court case, is being led by Sadaka, the Ireland-Palestine Alliance and the Global Legal Action Network (GLAN).

The groups said they are seeking a judicial review against a decision by An Garda Síochána’s national economic crime bureau not to proceed with a complaint from activists in August 2023.

This alleged that Airbnb is in breach of Irish money laundering legislation for profits it has made from lettings in illegal Israeli settlements.

According to GLAN, gardaí initially found there had been “no offence” in this jurisdiction.

The group is now challenging that decision. Airbnb’s European, Middle East and Africa headquarters is in Dublin.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Airbnb said: “Airbnb operates in compliance with applicable Irish and US laws. Since 2019, Airbnb has donated all profits generated from host activity in the West Bank to an international non-profit, in line with our global framework on disputed territories.”

Ms Black, who described the case against Airbnb as a “groundbreaking legal action”, said similar cases will follow if the Government does not legislate to restrict the trading of goods and services in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

“This case is hugely important, but Airbnb is just one company. There are many, many others. It should not be left up to brilliant civil society organisations and campaigners to seek to identify individual companies and push them to end their complicity in Israeli war crimes one by one,” she said.

“We need Government to step up and take responsibility, pass full, proper, complete legislation that bans all trade with the illegal settlements in both goods and services for every company, so that cases like this are not necessary.”

In 2018, Airbnb announced it would remove more than 200 listings in the occupied West Bank. But it reversed this decision some months later after a US case was taken against it on behalf of hosts who had had their listings removed.

Ms Black said Ireland was “required” under international law not to trade with the Occupied Territories.

Speaking at the same event, Ms Black played down her potential candidacy for this year’s presidential election.

Asked for her thoughts on running as a candidate for an alliance of left-wing parties, she replied: “There are no thoughts. At this time, it’s not something I have even considered.”

Ms Black said she was “98 per cent sure” at this point that she would not be running.

“It’s just blown way out of proportion,” she said.