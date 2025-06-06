‘Arts’ dropped from department’s title after series of renamings following Coalition shake-up

Kinsale in Co Cork, one of Ireland's most visited towns. Tourism responsibilities now come under the remit of the renamed Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Arts has been dropped from the name of a Government department as part of series name changes in recent days to reflect a shake-up of their responsibilities following the formation of the new Coalition.

The old Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media is now known as the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport.

The Tourism and Gaeltacht responsibilities now come under the remit of the, now renamed, Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment and the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht.

Those functions officially transferred on June 1st.

Asked about the dropping of the word ‘Arts’ from the Department’s name – and whether this signalled any downgrading of priorities in this area – a spokeswoman said: “The title Department of Culture, Communications and Sport more succinctly captures the full remit of the Department.

“The word Culture includes the Arts and is a common term used in the title of equivalent Ministries in the EU, noting also that EU Ministers meet at the Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council.”

She also said: “It should be noted that a previous format of the Department was the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.”

The old Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications is now known as the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment.

The Department of Justice is now called the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, reflecting a significant change in function with the responsibility for housing asylum seekers transferring from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth. It is now known as the Department of Children, Disability and Equality.

A Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration spokesman said the order changing its title took effect on Thursday.

The transfer of functions from the Department of Children took effect on May 1st and “this included responsibility for all aspects of international protection accommodation, Ukraine accommodation and integration”.