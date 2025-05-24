What Independent TDs backing the Government want for their constituencies

Independent TD Noel Grealish wrote to the Minister for Education about a school in Renmore, Galway. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

The delivery of school building projects and road improvements are among issues raised with senior ministers by Government-supporting Independent TDs.

Newly released records detail a range of requests from TDs including Barry Heneghan, Noel Grealish and Marian Harkin.

Senior Government figures such as Taoiseach Micheál Martin have said there were no constituency deals with Independent TDs in return for their support.

The records, released under the Freedom of Information Act, from the first two months of the Coalition offer an insight into the issues raised by Independent TDs as they continue to support the Government.

READ MORE

Dublin Bay North TD Mr Heneghan wrote to Minister for Education Helen McEntee in February requesting a meeting to discuss the development of a school building for Gaelcholáiste Reachrann in Donaghmede. It has been in temporary accommodation for more than 20 years.

Mr Heneghan wrote that the project “is of utmost importance to our community” and said he looked forward “to the possibility of working together to ensure the success of this important initiative”.

Mr Heneghan told The Irish Times he had spoken to Ms McEntee about a visit to the school and was pushing for “further progress” on delivering the new building.

On the level of influence he has as a result of his backing for the Coalition, he said: “Why would I support a Government that didn’t give me influence to deliver for north Dublin?”

Mr Grealish, a Galway West TD and Minister of State, wrote to Ms McEntee a number of times about Scoil Chaitríona, in Renmore, which is to get a new building but needs a proposed temporary site while construction is taking place.

Ms McEntee replied outlining how a viable alternative location for the school to operate “to allow for the construction of any new building at the Renmore site is still to be agreed”.

As part of this process, she said, the department would look at possible options, including the estimated associated costs. She said work was under way.

Minister of State Ms Harkin, a Sligo-Leitrim TD, wrote to Ms McEntee asking if there was funding to “cover the cost of renting a [portable building] in order to provide an extra classroom” at St Clare’s Primary School in Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim.

In response to queries from The Irish Times, the Department of Education did not offer information on the status of any of the projects.

Department of Transport records showed that Longford-Westmeath TD and Minister of State Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran’s office forwarded a representation to Minister Darragh O’Brien from Durrow Community Development Group.

It set out how the group wanted funding for a link road from the N4 intersection at Kilbeggan to the Tullamore bypass.

The group said people were “putting their lives at risk because of the level of traffic”.

The department told The Irish Times the project “is being considered as part of the ongoing NDP [National Development Plan] review”.

Ms Harkin wrote to Mr O’Brien about proposals to upgrade the section of the N17 from Knock, Co Mayo, to Collooney in Co Sligo and she sent a request by Sligo County Council members for a meeting with him.

The department did not say if Mr O’Brien agreed to the meeting. It said a preferred route had been selected for the road and it “is in the design and environmental evaluation phase, during which a preliminary business case will be prepared”.

The departments of Education and Transport said representations were made to their respective ministers “from Oireachtas members from all parties and none on a daily basis”.

“All of these representations are examined by officials, processed and responded to in the same manner,” they said.