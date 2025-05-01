Ireland is ‘out of step’ with United States on Israel, US ambassador nominee is told

The tone of questioning towards Mr Walsh was generally cordial, with frequent reference to Ireland as “an ally”

The chairman of the United States senate foreign relations committee told Edward Walsh, the nominee to become US ambassador to Dublin, that Ireland was “much out of step” with America on Israel and Palestine.

Jim Risch, the Republican senator for Idaho, told Thursday’s nomination hearings on Capitol Hill that while his grandmother was “a Murphy” he noted Ireland’s recognition of the right to Palestinian statehood as “a heartbreaking mistake with zero recognition of what Hamas did on October”.

“This is going to be a tough needle to thread when you got a close ally making a horrible mistake,” he told Mr Walsh.

“But you have got to thread that needle and I hope you will convey the message that they are very much out of step with the United States as far as the relationship with those countries.”

Mr Walsh, who described himself as “humbled” by his nomination, told the committee that he would be happy to meet them to further address that concern.

“I am looking forward to getting a really detailed brief on all the issues relevant to this,” he said.

Edward Walsh will replace Claire Cronin as ambassador to Ireland. Photograph: Walsh Company

“President Trump has been very clear that Ireland is an ally and there’s no room for anti-Semitism throughout the world. It will definitely be a big part of my conversations with them. I hear you. I would be glad to meet with you on it.

“I do understand the issue, but I am really looking forward to diving into more detail.”

Mr Walsh was also asked by Texas senator Ted Cruz about Ireland’s membership of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has issued an arrest warrant for Israel’s prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Mr Cruz described the ICC as a “clear assault” on Israel and the US as it claims the ability to issue arrest warrants on nations that have not acceded to its authority.

Mr Walsh said “it is a difficult conversation” and he said he would be glad to relay Donald Trump‘s message.

The New Jersey businessman and philanthropist was introduced to the committee by senator Lindsey Graham, who described him as one of president Trump’s “closest friends”. A noted golfer, Mr Walsh is a member of the Bedminster club, which the US president owns and frequently visits.

“He is a highly respected business person,” Mr Graham said.

“He went to Villanova [university], got in a car wreck and lost one of his classmates. He spent an entire semester in a hospital. He is a very determined fella when it comes to succeeding. So, our friends in Ireland: you are getting one of the closest friends president Trump has and that will benefit you because when Ed picks up the phone president Trump will answer.”

Edward Walsh, second right in navy T-shirt, poses with Donald Trump, centre, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Photograph: Lamington Golf

Mr Walsh was one of four nominees present for the hearing which included Mr Trump’s choice for ambassador to France, Charles Kushner, whose son Jared is husband to the US president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump.

The tone of questioning towards Mr Walsh was generally cordial, with frequent reference to Ireland as “an ally” and predictions that his presence would help to strengthen economic bonds between the countries.

“I am proud to come from New Jersey, home to over one million residents with Irish roots,” Mr Walsh told the committee.

“One of our foremost priorities to be enhanced is the economic partnership between the United States and Ireland. Ireland has a population of five million people yet is the sixth largest source of foreign direct investment in the United States. If confirmed, I will strive to enhance this framework.”

He and his wife Lynn, whom he met while studying at Villanova university, have three daughters, Rachel, Maggie and Anna. Mr Walsh said their daughter Anna was planning a wedding which will “hopefully” take place in Ireland.