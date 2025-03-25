Taoiseach hits out at ‘politically manufactured’ row over Dáil speaking rights

The row over Dáil speaking rights has been “politically manufactured at this stage” and the Government’s proposals are balanced and modest, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said on Tuesday.

Speaking on his way into Cabinet, Mr Martin said the proposed changes do not necessitate “in any shape or form” the nature of the Opposition’s criticisms or their tactics used to date to “frustrate progress” in the Dáil.

The Government will introduce its proposals in the chamber this afternoon to amend standing orders to give time to Michael Lowry and other Government-supporting Independents to ask questions of the Taoiseach or Tánaiste.

A vote is scheduled to take place at about 3.10pm, with the Government planning to push through the changes with its majority.

It is understood there are no plans for a joint Opposition “walkout”, but there will be “dignified disruption” if the Government forces through its proposals.

According to People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy, the Opposition could deploy tactics akin to those that led to multiple suspensions of the Dáil last January.

The Dublin South West deputy does not favour a Dáil walkout, which he said would allow the Government to vote through its solution.

He said Opposition parties are discussing “being in the Dáil chamber and using voices and so on to prevent the Government ramming this through”.

Social Democrats TD for Dublin Central Gary Gannon said his party would “make our voices heard”.

It is not his intention to obstruct the business of the Dáil “at all”, but to make sure that business is “protected”, Mr Gannon said. He argued the Government is obstructing democratic norms and “making back-room deals”.

Earlier, the Taoiseach said the “substance of the issue” is an extra eight minutes two days a week to facilitate Government backbenchers and the Regional Independents, with the Opposition “losing no time at all”.

When questioned whether he was nervous ahead of Dáil proceedings later, the Fianna Fáil leader said “not at all”. He also said the Government is “very anxious to get on with it” and hopes progress can be made in establishing Oireachtas committees “within the next week or so”.

“It seems to me, there needs to be some rebalancing in enabling backbench TDs [to] at least get an opportunity, it’ll be every couple of months they will get that opportunity ... It’s not as if the same person will be up every week,” he said.

“It’s much less of an opportunity than, for example, the Opposition parties will get and that’s fair enough because Government is there to be held to account.”