Miriam Lord: Sharon Keogan nails her maga colours to the mast on Paddy’s Day

With all that’s going on in the world, last year’s sensational saga about a Kremlin agent allegedly infiltrating Leinster House has fallen off the radar.

The Sunday Times broke the story about a mysterious operative they code-named “Agent Cobalt” who was apparently recruited by Russian intelligence as an agent of influence. The politician was reportedly snared in a “honeytrap” operation to supply information during the Brexit talks.

But Putin’s secret agent has not been forgotten – just merely sidelined for now.

The Seanad was more interested in an influencer of a different colour this week.

In a recent column, we reported on Independent Senator Sharon Keogan’s effort to swing an invite to the White House for the annual shamrock ceremony. (She should have had a word with Mattie McGrath below in the Dáil – like-minded Mattie’s contacts on Capitol Hill always see him right for the St Patrick’s week political beano in Washington.)

Sharon wrote to the relevant honchos in Pennsylvania Avenue in a letter headed “Pro-Maga Irish Politicians – Request for invitation to the White House on St Patrick’s Day”, introducing herself as a “member of the Senate of Ireland” who had publicly endorsed Donald Trump during his recent election campaign and “celebrated his victory on the floor of the Irish senate”.

Unfortunately, Sharon explained to us she couldn’t go anyway due to a diary clash in Ireland. Which was a pity as she told the White House she was Irish and Pro-Trump and wanted “to communicate that to people in the US, Ireland and across the globe”.

We hear some of Sharon’s colleagues in the Upper House are so impressed by her coming out as a “pro-maga Irish politician” with a desire to tell the whole world about her pro-Trump credentials, they have invented a new code-name.

“Never mind Agent Cobalt,” said one. “Our maga woman in the Seanad is now known as Agent Orange.”

No shutting up over speaking rights

There’s going to be a run on popcorn next Tuesday if this speaking rights row isn’t defused by the time the Dáil meets again.

It’s an astonishing situation and very, very unusual. The place sees its fair share of rows and blow-ups, but this is different.

Last week, the Government continued to insinuate that Sinn Féin is the prime mover behind the commotion, stirring the pot for base political advantage.

Thing is, this isn’t true. Seasoned Dáil watchers are struggling to recall when they last witnessed all of the Opposition so firmly united against a proposed measure to change the House rules.

That’s three political parties and two technical groups, solidly against the Government pushing through special provisions for the Lowry Independents. They don’t buy its sudden concern for the speaking rights of its own backbenchers, a concern which only stuck them while trying to find a way to please the controversial Independent TD from Tipperary.

How will this pan out?

Opposition whips will be talking over the weekend about how to approach next week. “We are totally united on this. We have jointly put in amendments to the Government’s motion. They can very easily resolve this and they know it,” said Sinn Féin’s Pádraig Mac Lochlainn on Friday.

He and his cross-party colleagues are in constant contact. “At this stage we can’t rule anything out, but hopefully we can get this sorted. Everyone wants to get on with the work of the Dáil and its committees.”

Opposition TDs say that, for some strange reason, the Government has chosen to disregard the Ceann Comhairle’s recent ruling that the members of the Lowry group are not considered members of the Opposition. In a significant intervention this week, the Leas-Cheann Comhairle, Fianna Fáil’s John McGuinness, didn’t allow Barry Heneghan to speak during the Order of Business.

“You are not a member of the Opposition so you can’t be called,” he ruled.

Other Opposition members note that Lowry, who had been so high-profile in speaking on behalf of his group of Government-supporting Independents, seems to have gone to ground.

“He has very noticeably taken a back seat. He’s been very, very quiet,” said one TD.

There is also a combined view that the Government wanted to keep the controversy on ice for as long as possible so the public would lose interest, putting pressure the Opposition to move on.

But deputies remain angry and their position appears to be hardening, if anything.

“This is genuinely a joint effort,” says Mac Lochlainn. “The Government has underestimated our resolve throughout this.” Statements from Gary Gannon of the Social Democrats and Duncan Smith of Labour in recent days would bear this out. The Independent Alliance and People Before Profit are also not for turning.

A mass walkout would be the nuclear option. But there are plenty of other options open to the Opposition which would make life extremely difficult for the Government and even make the Dáil impossible to function.

Heather’s retirement do – or presidential launch?

There was a big do in Cootehill on Thursday night to mark Heather Humphreys’ retirement from national politics.

Guest of honour was Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris, along with the Minister for Communications, Patrick O’Donovan. Simon, Patrick and Heather have been good buddies from the time they first entered the Dáil in 2011.

The former minister was in fine fettle at the event in the Errigal Country House Hotel on the Cavan-Monaghan border, reminiscing about her time in local and national politics and looking forward to spending more time at home with her family, particularly grandchildren Arthur and Charlotte.

The event was organised by David Maxwell, her Dáil successor in the constituency.

On the night, Heather, who was cheered to the rafters by the local organisation, was presented with a landscape painting called “New Dawn”, by local artist Marie Kelly. And David, the new TD, presented Heather’s husband, Eric, who is a farmer, with a wooden clock in the shape of a Ford tractor which he made himself.

Monaghan Person of the Year Heather Humphreys. Photo: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

In her speech, the former deputy leader of Fine Gael didn’t make any reference to the rumours swirling about of a possible run for the presidency and the many favourable column inches which have been written of late about her possible candidacy.

But the prospect was in the background throughout the night, with many of the speakers referring to a run for the Áras in all sorts of oblique ways. Even the Taoiseach made a remark at the start of his speech about wondering if he had been invited under false pretences and that he might not have been there for a farewell after all ... but for a launch.

“You’re decent, effective, brilliant. We love you and we’re proud of you,” he told her.

After listening to Patrick O’Donovan’s speech, Heather said he was lucky she didn’t give him a clip around the ear. He told the crowd that she told him he could stay the night in Monaghan.

“But I don’t have a bag with me,” he said.

“Don’t worry, I’ll give you Eric’s pyjamas. He won’t need them.”

He also called her the Queen Mother.

So what will Heather do next?

Last month she was named Monaghan Person of the Year.

Will she really be content to cook a lot more dinners for Eric and get stuck into the local Tidy Towns group?

Phone alone

What’s Seldom is Wonderful moment of the week.

A mobile phone rang in the chamber on Wednesday during Leaders’ Questions. Not putting one’s handset on silent while the Dáil is in session is a big no-no in the House. But it happens. Particularly with one repeat offender who, in fairness, has been on his best behaviour so far this year.

This was an unfamiliar ringtone. It sounded like a blast on the bagpipes.

But nonetheless, as Cian O’Callaghan of the Social Democrats was grilling the Taoiseach over Government housing targets, heads immediately swivelled in the direction of Danny Healy-Rae, who sits in the topmost corner of the chamber.

And there he was. Smiling like a Kilvargan cat. Absolutely thrilled with himself.

He lifted his arms, put his hands up. No sign of the famous vintage Nokia.

“It’s not me,” he mouthed from his lofty perch. Then he beamed up at the press gallery and mouthed the same words.

“It’s not me!”

It’s the happiest we’ve seen him since his brother Michael left him alone to fend for himself on the pretendy Opposition benches and went off to join the Government for the good of Kerry and the greater Healy-Rae cause.