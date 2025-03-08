Sinn Féin’s Thomas Gould confirms he is TD at centre of fraud investigation

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould (56) has said he is innocent of all wrongdoing as he confirmed he is the politician who was questioned by gardaí on Friday about an alleged case of fraud.

The Irish Times revealed on Saturday that a member of the Oireachtas had been arrested and questioned about an alleged €150,000 business fraud almost a decade ago. A file is expected to be prepared for the DPP in relation to the allegation.

In a statement, Mr Gould rejected a complaint that he said his former employer had made against him.

“I am confident that my position will be vindicated having met with the investigating gardaí where I made a detailed statement.

“I will be meeting my legal team to discuss all avenues now open. When this matter was brought to my attention I was shocked and angry.

“I am entirely innocent and reject the complaint which my former employer has made against me,” Mr Gould said.

The TD is being treated for cancer.

“Despite my ongoing treatment for bowel cancer I proactively requested that my interview with gardaí happen quickly rather than when my treatment concluded as I consider this to be a serious attack on my reputation,” he said.

“The complaint made against me relates to my employment as a logistics manager before I was elected to the Dáil in 2020. I worked for this company for 16 years.

“I was a hard-working employee who was promoted to a senior management level. When the company was sold the owner asked me to stay on for a period to help with the transition and I was happy to facilitate him.

“I reject the complaint entirely and I will be meeting my legal team to discuss all avenues now open. I am prevented from making any further comment while the Gardaí continue with their work.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald also confirmed that Mr Gould was interviewed after a complaint was made to gardaí.

“He was interviewed by gardaí in Cork yesterday and made a detailed statement to them,” she said.

“We understand that a number of other people have been questioned as part of Garda inquiries. This includes party councillor Kenneth Collins, who worked for the company, and was questioned by gardaí in January.

“They both emphatically deny the allegations. It is now for the gardaí to continue their investigation into the complaint,” she said.

Mr Gould is a former Sinn Féin councillor for Cork City. He was first elected to the Dáil in 2020 and retained his seat in the last general election.

In an interview with the Opinion Line on Cork’s 96FM last month, he told presenter PJ Coogan that he was diagnosed with bowel cancer during the general election campaign. However, he said he never considered stepping back from politics.

He underwent an emergency operation in September of last year. He said he had to “get on with life” following his sudden and shocking diagnosis.

“I’m really proud to be a TD for Cork North Central. And for me being able to go to work, being able to come in here and do interviews, being in the Dáil this week speaking. What was I going to do, go to bed and feel sorry for myself? I actually love my job.”

Mr Gould is still undergoing chemotherapy.