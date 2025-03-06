Ireland and UK announce deal connecting offshore windfarms to energy networks

British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer greets Taoiseach Micheál Martin at a reception at Museum of Liverpool, ahead of the first in a new series of annual UK-Ireland Summits taking place in Britain. Photograph: Cameron Smith/PA Wire

Ireland and the UK have announced closer collaboration on subsea energy infrastructure to “harness the full potential” of the Irish and Celtic seas as part of ongoing efforts to reset post-Brexit relations.

The countries will enter into a new data-sharing arrangement to lay the groundwork for connections between the growing number of offshore windfarms and onshore national energy networks.

They say it will cut red tape and minimise “the burden of maritime and environmental consent processes for developers”.

UK prime minister Keir Starmer and Taoiseach Micheál Martin are expected to outline the deal on Thursday morning at an inaugural British-Irish summit in Liverpool intended to reduce the trade barriers that Brexit created.

“As our closest neighbour, our partnership with Ireland is testament to the importance of working with international partners to deliver for people at home,” Mr Starmer said. “Now more than ever we must work with likeminded partners in the pursuit of global peace, prosperity and security.”

Mr Martin said the cooperation would also include a joint initiative to map the sea basin to improve the interoperability of energy interconnectors.

“There is good cooperation between us on energy, and I am particularly delighted that, following this summit, in recognition of critical importance of the Celtic and Irish seas, we will take that cooperation to a higher level,” he said.

He also announced closer cooperation on the EU’s Horizon Europe science research programme to identify joint initiatives with Northern Ireland on energy, climate, water and food sustainability research.

The two leaders met on Wednesday night before the summit. The meeting followed Mr Starmer’s promise after his election last year to improve relations and bring ties with Ireland to a new level.

They are expected to discuss trade, migration and energy supplies across the islands of Britain and Ireland at the summit, but the latest crisis in the transatlantic partnership is likely to be a prominent part of the conversation.

Mr Martin told a reception on Wednesday night that he was “delighted” Liverpool had been chosen as the setting for the summit, adding: “While we gather here this week, we are conscious also that this is a changing and uncertain world and, in that context, the case for an active, engaged and close partnership between our two countries has never been greater.”

He will go straight from the summit to a special European Council meeting on defence and Ukraine and described the UK-Ireland meeting as a timely moment for both leaders to reflect on their solidarity with Volodymyr Zelenskiy and a “crucial moment for European security in a rapidly evolving context”.

Next Wednesday, Mr Martin is heading to Washington for a meeting with US president Donald Trump as part of a St Patrick’s Day diplomatic push. - Guardian