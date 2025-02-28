Taoiseach invited to White House by Trump to mark St Patrick’s Day

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been formally invited to the White House for St Patrick’s Day celebrations on March 12th.
US president Donald Trump issued a letter to the Taoiseach, inviting him to visit five days before the big day.
Mr Trump congratulated Mr Martin on his recent appointment as Taoiseach adding that he looks forward to “working together”.
The letter also touched on the “special bond” between the Irish and American people.
Top finance official warns of fallout for Ireland from Israeli goods ban
Early stages of investigation finds actor Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa had been dead for some time
‘I’m very fortunate. But I can see the younger generation are getting screwed over’
If everyone had ADHD, my life would improve tenfold. I would live in a world built for me
A spokesperson for the Taoiseach said he is “delighted” to accept the invitation and looks forward to meeting Mr Trump.
“The Embassy in Washington will continue to engage with the White House team on the details of our visit,” the spokesperson said.
It is expected he will have a bilateral meeting with Mr Trump in the Oval Office, before attending the Speakers’ lunch on Capitol Hill, an annual event hosted by the Speaker of the House of Representatives and which brings together the most senior Irish-American politicians in Washington.
The traditional breakfast with US vice president JD Vance at his residence before the White House meeting has also been confirmed for March 12th.
An evening reception, at which the Taoiseach presents the president with a bowl of shamrock, normally takes place back at the White House later.
While former taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited then-US president Joe Biden on March 15th last year, the White House St Patrick’s Day reception, including the traditional shamrock ceremony took place on St Patrick’s Day.