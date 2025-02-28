Taoiseach invited to White House by Trump to mark St Patrick’s Day

US president Donald Trump has invited Taoiseach Micheál Martin to visit the White House on March 12th. Photograph: Carl Court/AP

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been formally invited to the White House for St Patrick’s Day celebrations on March 12th.

US president Donald Trump issued a letter to the Taoiseach, inviting him to visit five days before the big day.

Mr Trump congratulated Mr Martin on his recent appointment as Taoiseach adding that he looks forward to “working together”.

The letter also touched on the “special bond” between the Irish and American people.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach said he is “delighted” to accept the invitation and looks forward to meeting Mr Trump.

“The Embassy in Washington will continue to engage with the White House team on the details of our visit,” the spokesperson said.

It is expected he will have a bilateral meeting with Mr Trump in the Oval Office, before attending the Speakers’ lunch on Capitol Hill, an annual event hosted by the Speaker of the House of Representatives and which brings together the most senior Irish-American politicians in Washington.

The traditional breakfast with US vice president JD Vance at his residence before the White House meeting has also been confirmed for March 12th.

An evening reception, at which the Taoiseach presents the president with a bowl of shamrock, normally takes place back at the White House later.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and US President Joe Biden during the 2004 St Patrick's Day reception at the White House. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

While former taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited then-US president Joe Biden on March 15th last year, the White House St Patrick’s Day reception, including the traditional shamrock ceremony took place on St Patrick’s Day.