Opposition to block formation of Oireachtas committees if Dáil speaking row not resolved

Government chief whip Mary Butler: she has suggested creating a new time slot in the Dáil. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Opposition has threatened to block the formation of parliamentary committees in the Oireachtas if the long-standing row over Dáil speaking rights is not resolved by the Dáil Reform Committee on Wednesday.

The dispute centres on Government efforts to carve out specific speaking time for a small group of Independent TDs led by Michael Lowry who support the Government.

The committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday evening to discuss new standing orders that have been proposed by Government chief whip Mary Butler. Ms Butler has suggested creating a new time slot in the Dáil each week, called Other Members’ Questions, which would allow groups who are not in opposition to ask one question to the Taoiseach on two sitting days each week.

However, the new slot would result in Taoiseach’s Questions – which allows TDs to ask the Taoiseach specific questions about his department – being reduced from twice a week to once a week.

All of the Opposition parties say they are opposed to the proposal, with several whips describing it as a “political stroke”.

Sinn Féin whip Pádraig Mac Lochlainn said on Tuesday that if the Government insisted on pushing the proposal to a voter his party would withdraw all co-operation with the process to select committees and the chair. “It’s a mess. It’s over a month now and we are no nearer to resolving it,” said Mr Mac Lochlainn. “If they do ram it through we will oppose any attempt by the Government to establish committees.”

Other parties including Labour and the Social Democrats have also signalled they will withdraw co-operation.

Labour whip Duncan Smith said the party would not co-operate with any voting arrangements, such as providing “pairs” for Ministers who are abroad on Government business. Under the pairs system Opposition TD agrees not to partake in Dáil votes to facilitate ministerial business.

Oireachtas committees are chosen on the D’Hondt system, which allots positions depending on the strength of parties and groups.

Mr Mac Lochlainn said there will be little prospect of any committee being formed until after the St Patrick Day’s break unless a solution is found.

The acting leader of the Social Democrats, Cian O’Callaghan, said the issue could be resolved at Wednesday’s meeting if the Government agrees to the ruling of Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy that the Mr Lowry-led group of five TDs is not an Opposition group. He said that if the coalition allots that group Government time they can proceed to select committees and committee chairs.

Mr Smith said that neither Ms Butler nor any other Government representative has engaged with Opposition parties since making the submission last week. “It seems we are on a collision course. The Government has not moved one iota.”

People Before Profit leader Richard Boyd Barrett said his party would be “very robustly resisting this undemocratic move to sabotage democracy”.

The issue was raised in the Dáil, where Opposition leaders accused the Government of attempting “ram through” its proposals on speaking rights.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he “observed with growing interest the emerging Labour Party-Sinn Féin alliance”.

“The Opposition keep saying the Government is trying to ram things through but it seems the Opposition is trying to ram through a Labour and Sinn Féin view of who people should associate with,” he said.

A meeting of the Opposition whips is scheduled for Tuesday evening to explore a joint approach to the meeting.

The delay in forming committees will result in long delays in the Public Accounts Committee beginning examinations of spending policies and practices in the Arts Council and in the National Gallery.