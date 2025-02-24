Garda operation set up amid concern over safety of politicians sees 18 arrests

It is understood that some of the arrests related to protests outside the family home of then taoiseach Simon Harris last year. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

A Garda operation set up amid concern over the safety of politicians has seen 18 arrests to date.

There have been growing fears in recent years around the safety of public representatives across the political spectrum.

Operation Rialtas – or Operation Government in English – was established last May in advance of the local and European elections.

Incidents recorded under Operation Rialtas include everything from complaints of damage and theft of election posters to alleged public-order offences, assault, harmful communications, threats related to firearms, and death threats.

A Garda statement did not offer figures for the number of incidents under investigation.

It did say Operation Rialtas has seen a total of 18 arrests, 13 charges, three summonses, four juvenile liaison officer cautions and two adult cautions.

It is understood some of the arrests related to protests outside the family home of then taoiseach Simon Harris last year.

A spokesman for Mr Harris said he did not comment “on specific matters relating to his security and that of his family other than to express his gratitude to the gardaí.”

The spokesman added: “More broadly, the Tánaiste has always condemned any behaviour which threatens or intimidates anyone in public life or their family and has very clear views that such behaviour does not constitute protest but rather thuggery.”

Former ceann comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl last year made a successful bid for improvements to the Security Requirements Allowance (SRA) for Oireachtas members.

In a letter to then minister for public expenditure Paschal Donohoe in September Mr Ó Fearghaíl highlighted how the Garda had advised that 49 incidents were under investigation under Operation Rialtas as he sought approval for an enhanced SRA scheme.

The operation is a joint initiative of the Garda National Crime and Security Intelligence Service and the Garda Roads Policing Community Engagement section.

The Garda statement said it was established “to monitor incidents associated with threats or criminal acts against persons seeking to participate in political life”.

It added: “The increased level of intimidation both online and in person against persons seeking election requires a multifaceted approach to preventing and detecting criminal acts or intimidatory behaviour.”

A Garda liaison inspector has been appointed for each Garda division to oversee investigations and complaints.

They also engage in a forum that includes seeking the views of organisations such as Coimisiún na Meán, the Association of Irish Local Government, Women for Election and the Houses of the Oireachtas Service.

The Garda statement said: “Threats, assaults, criminal damage and intimidation are becoming more frequent and are particularly acute for women and people of colour.”

The forum offers the gardaí involved an opportunity to hear “best-practice reports” from colleagues “with the aim of providing a consistent level of service to the whole country”.