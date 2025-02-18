Funding for delivery of 3,000 affordable and social homes a ‘statement of intent’ - Minister

An additional €450 million is being put in place to deliver 2,226 affordable houses and 736 social houses. Photograph: iStock

The provision of an additional €450 million to fund the delivery of about 3,000 affordable and social homes is an “important statement of intent” from the Government that housing is “our number one priority”, according to Minister for Housing James Browne.

It comes after a Cabinet subcommittee on housing meeting which discussed a range of measures like a new Strategic Housing Activation Office to unblock infrastructure delays and the implementation of the Planning and Development Bill.

However, the senior Ministers did not discuss the possibility of tax incentives for private property investors despite a widespread expectation that it would be considered.

The meeting came after Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe made a pointed intervention pushing back against the mooted reintroduction of tax breaks similar to those seen during the Celtic Tiger.

READ MORE

Speaking to reporters in advance of Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Mr Browne was asked why the tax incentive proposals were not discussed by ministers on Monday night.

[ Fianna Fáil interventions on housing prompt puzzlement in Fine GaelOpens in new window ]

He denied the proposal was dead, saying: “There’s nothing off the table. Housing is an absolute priority for this Government but taxation wasn’t discussed yesterday.”

Mr Browne also said: “There’s a lot of discussion out there around different measures but we need to tease a lot of these issues out.

“I mean in terms of housing every decision you make can have knock-on consequences so we need to really think out anything we might do. It’s really just keeping everything on the table for the moment. That’s what’s important.”

He said the additional €450 million is being put in place to deliver 2,226 affordable houses and 736 social houses and the funding will be released to schemes where the homes can be delivered most quickly.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin separately said the funding is “a manifestation of ongoing efforts to ramp up supply.”

Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin responded to news of the funding by claiming that the Government “just isn’t serious about tackling the housing crisis”.

He suggested in a post on X that it would deliver “just an extra 1,000 social and affordable homes a year for the next three years”.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Simon Harris responded to a report in the Irish Independent that the builders of the National Children’s Hospital is now seeking some €853 million in extra costs, up €100 million since the last update to an Oireachtas committee in the autumn.

Mr Harris said: “The developer can look for whatever the developer wants but the State is going to continue to robustly push back”.

On the timing of the opening of the NCH – which Department of Health briefing papers indicated may not happen until next year, Mr Harris said: “The plan is still to have this hospital handed over to the State in June of this year.

“There will of course be a commissioning period of time then.

“That needs to happen as efficiently as possible but we’re now within touching distance of this National Children’s Hospital finally being available for the children of this country.”