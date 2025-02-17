National children’s hospital may not fully open until spring 2026 due to ‘clinical risks’

The new national children’s hospital is expected to be completed in June but a subsequent “operational commissioning” phase will take at least six months, the Minister for Health has been told.

A briefing note from her department also says migration to the new hospital cannot be undertaken in winter due to “clinical risks”, which suggests it may not be fully open to patients until spring 2026.

Separately, the document says construction in relation to the new maternity hospital at Elm Park is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of this year subject to government approval.

The Department of Health’s briefing note to its new Minister, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, said the hospital contractor, BAM Ireland, remained “on track” to meet its projected substantial completion date of June 2025.

The site will then be handed back to Children’s Health Ireland and the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB), which is overseeing the project.

An onsite operational commissioning phase will then begin, which is described by the department as “a major aspect” and a “complex phase”.

“The NPHDB is also engaging with the contractor, HSE and Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) to secure additional early access for CHI of up to three months prior to substantial completion,” it says.

“Once substantial completion is achieved the hospital will be handed over to Children’s Health Ireland for a post-substantial completion operational commissioning period of at least six months.”

[ National children’s hospital not world’s most expensive healthcare facility, report findsOpens in new window ]

The document adds that in line with international best practice, CHI has advised that migration cannot be undertaken in winter due to clinical risks.

The total approved budget for the capital project, plus the Electronic Health Record system, ICT infrastructure, integration of the three existing hospitals and operational commissioning and opening is now about €2.24 billion.

The document outlines that about €1.8 billion of this is for the capital construction projects and €360 million is for the integration and commissioning programme, and ICT/Electronic Health Record costs.

Construction on the main site continued to advance in 2024, the briefing document says, with the construction and equipping phase now over 94 per cent complete against the contract value.

The project is now in the construction completion “snagging and finishing phase”, with the installation of fixed medical 16 equipment and integrated building commissioning “well under way”.

“The focus of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board now is to ensure that the standards and finishes of over 5,500 rooms in the new hospital are to the highest international standards and that the contractor, BAM Ireland, remains on track against its programme to meet its projected substantial completion date of June 2025,” it says.