Simon Harris to stress Ireland’s position on ‘deep shame’ of Gaza death toll during meeting with Joe Biden

Taoiseach Simon Harris will mark Wednesday’s White House meeting with US president Joe Biden by stressing Ireland’s position on the urgent need for intervention on the “deep shame” over the death toll in Gaza.

Mr Harris, however, stopped short of committing to calling on the United States to pause or end the supply of weapons to the Israeli government.

The Taoiseach’s two-day state visit is to mark the centenary of diplomatic relations between Ireland and the United States. During a briefing before his visit to the White House, he predicted that the crises in the Middle East would dominate the conversation in the Oval Office. Mr Biden is also scheduled to speak with Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu in a phone conversation later on Wednesday.

“I am conscious of the fact the president of the United States will be speaking to the prime minister of Isreal and I really hope we are getting to a moment where people can do more in relation to this because when people see what is happening in Gaza – and remember, the world hasn’t seen the full extent of what is happening in Gaza – I think it is going to be a moment of deep shame in the world,” he said.

“I’ll be outlining to president Biden my view in relation to the Middle East and the position of the Irish people and I’ll be making the point to him, similar to the point I made to [French] president [Emmanuel] Macron, similar to the point that I made to the European Council, that everyone needs to ask what more they can do.

“It is for the president of the United States to decide on the foreign policy of his country but I am very clear on this: the world is not doing enough. And when people look back at this time in history it will be a moment of shame in the world if more is not done to stop the war.”

The Irish visit was preceded by the controversy caused by the comments of Dublin city councillor for Fine Gael, Punam Rane, who said at a meeting that the “entire US economy is ‘ruled by the Jews, by Israel’”. Her remarks led to a call by the president of the World Jewish Congress, Ronald Lauder, for Mr Harris to “make clear that there is no place for anti-Semitism in Ireland”.

“The comments were utterly wrong, absolutely offensive, entirely inappropriate and are utterly condemned by me,” Mr Harris said. “We have established a disciplinary process that has to be swift and robust.”

Mr Harris also condemned the recent opinion, in a since-deleted social media post, by Matthew Brodsky, a peace adviser who has claimed to advise members of Congress and the National Security Council during the Trump administration, that Israeli forces should “carpet bomb” an area of Lebanon garrisoned by Irish peacekeeping troops.

“Well, isn’t that the most disgusting thing you could possibly have heard? Disgusting and inappropriate. Our peacekeepers are doing an extraordinary job and have been for many years,” said Mr Harris.

Reflecting on speculation that the announcement of an Irish general election for November is imminent, Mr Harris batted away the suggestion that his party candidate posters were already visible in sections of the city.

“The timing of the election is a matter for me. It is my constitutional prerogative to use my judgment as to when best to seek a dissolution of the Dáil by President [Michael D] Higgins but I have said very clearly that the Government, in my view, is working well and therefore I don’t intend to surprise Coalition colleagues and I would like the Government to come to a good end, to complete its work.”

This visit takes place against the approach of Hurricane Milton, which may have drastic repercussions on the coast of Florida.

A planned White House garden party was cancelled as a result, but Mr Harris rejected the idea that programme for the visit has been reduced.

“Well, I’m not really sure what has been scaled back other than the canapés. Other than the reception in the Rose Garden, every substantive part of the engagement is taking place. I am not sure there has ever been a moment that a Taoiseach of Ireland when they have been asked by a president of the United States to meet them in the Oval Office and they have said no.”