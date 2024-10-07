Michelle O’Neill apologises on behalf of Sinn Féin over references provided for child sex offender Michael McMonagle

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill answering questions in the Northern Ireland Assembly, around her party's handling of former employee Michael McMonagle, who admitted child sex offences last month. Photograph: NI Assembly Broadcasting/PA

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill has apologised on behalf of Sinn Féin for the actions of two former party employees who provided references for their ex-colleague Michael McMonagle, a former party press officer who has been convicted of child sex offences.

She told the Northern Ireland Assembly on Monday: “On Wednesday 25th of September, 2024, Sinn Féin and I were informed the two press officers who were former colleagues of Michael McMonagle had provided employment references for him.

“And I am absolutely appalled and horrified that that occurred.

“These references were given without the knowledge or authorisation of the party, and under no circumstances would the party have provided a reference for work or for otherwise for McMonagle.”

Seán Mag Uidhir, an influential Sinn Féin figure who headed the party’s media operation in the North and his colleague, Caolán McGinley, left Sinn Féin after it emerged they provided the references for McMonagle.

Last week McMonagle (42) from Limewood Street in Derry, pleaded guilty to two charges of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, and 12 counts of attempted sexual communication with a child on dates from 2020-21.

“The party took immediate action against both individuals and their actions constituted gross misconduct, which would result in their dismissal,” Ms O’Neill told the Assembly.

“But as the party process was ongoing, both individuals resigned their positions and terminated their party membership with immediate effect on Saturday the 28th September.

“So on behalf of Sinn Féin, I apologise for the hurt and the distress caused by their actions.”

McMonagle was suspended from his job with Sinn Féin after he was arrested in August 2021, and in September 2022 was appointed to the role of Communications and Engagement Manager with the British Heart Foundation in Belfast.

Stormont’s First Minister was summoned before the Northern Ireland Assembly on Monday to answer questions on the affair.

Ms O’Neill also apologised to the British Heart Foundation for damage caused to its reputation. The charity employed Michael McMonagle after he had left Sinn Féin.

Ms O’Neill told the Northern Ireland Assembly: “I’ve since established on the Thursday of last week that in August 2023, following media reports of charges against McMonagle, the British Heart Foundation contacted Sinn Féin’s former HR manager to verify the email address and identity of the senior press officer who had provided the reference the previous year, to which the HR manager responded.

“This contact from the British Heart Foundation was not brought to my attention or the Sinn Féin leadership at that time, and that was a serious omission.

“Members will know that I spoke with Fearghal McKinney, the head of the British Heart Foundation, to discuss this situation.

“This is an organisation that does sterling work providing support, research and obviously, services, and I am deeply sorry for the reputational damage caused to the British Heart Foundation, and I regret that this has happened, and I apologise for this.”

Ms O’Neill added: “I want to be very, very clear that the issue of child safeguarding is of paramount importance to me and I will do everything that I can to ensure that a situation like this never arises again.”

Ms O’Neill said she was not aware that McMonagle had attended an event at Stormont in February 2023 at which she was present.

“On the 14th of February 2023, I attended the event in Great Hall in support of the Donate for Dáithí campaign hosted by the British Heart Foundation.

“My sole focus was on Dáithí (six-year-old organ donation campaigner Dáithí Mac Gabhann) and supporting the family through the works of the campaign and I was not aware that Michael McMonagle was at this event, and I had no knowledge either that he had gained employment with the British Heart Foundation.”

She has not ruled out returning to the Stormont Executive Office committee later this week for questioning around McMonagle.

Mr McKinney, who is head of the charity in Northern Ireland, earlier said the charity had suffered reputational damage over the matter. He said the charity was dismayed when their due diligence appeared to have been questioned.

It earlier emerged that McMonagle was employed directly by Ms O’Neill during his time working at the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The Assembly has confirmed that he was employed by Ms O’Neill and three other Sinn Féin MLAs across two periods, when his salary was paid for by Assembly allowances provided from the public purse.

McMonagle was paid out of Ms O’Neill’s staffing allowance between March and May 2020, at a time when she was Stormont Deputy First Minister.

Parties can hire staff from Assembly funds provided to them centrally, or individual MLAs can hire them from their own staffing allowances. – PA