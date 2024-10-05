Taoiseach says Fine Gael ‘in mourning’ following death of councillor John Naughten

Fine Gael councillor John Naughten, who was aged in his fifties, died on Friday.

Mr Naughten, a brother of the Independent TD Denis Naughten, was elected to Roscommon County Council in June’s local elections, exceeding the quota on the first count.

He had been a councillor since 2004 and was recently selected to represent Fine Gael in the Roscommon-Galway constituency at the next general election.

A Fine Gael spokesman said: “We regret to announce the untimely death of our friend and colleague, Cllr John Naughten. Our condolences to his wife Breda, their three children and the wider Naughten family. He will be much missed.”

READ MORE

Taoiseach Simon Harris said Fine Gael was “in mourning” following the news. “We are utterly bereft at the death of our friend and colleague, John Naughten,” he said.

“John was a decent, gentle, personable and hard-working man. He had friends and close colleagues across the political spectrum. He was a caring father, brother, son and husband. John is much loved by all of us.

“I have been in close contact with John in recent months and weeks and his diligence as a public representative was easy for all to see. It was always in his blood, but John’s political brain was quick-thinking and shrewd.”

Mr Harris said Mr Naughten had been successful in five elections and was a party candidate for the next general election.

“He was elected on the first count with a big vote in June, a fact he was typically modest about,” said Mr Harris.

“John was a passionate farmer and a tireless advocate for the people of Roscommon. We have lost a talented politician, but much more tragically, a close and wonderful family have lost a loved husband and father. Our hearts are broken.”

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said Mr Naughten’s death was “utterly devastating for his family, his neighbours and his colleagues”.

“John was a diligent, astute and very hardworking public representative, who would have had a very positive impact in Dáil Éireann,” she said. “He was a team player who understood his community and wanted only the very best for it.

“I am so sorry for his wife Breda, his daughters Emma, Leah and Orlaith, his mother Mary and his siblings, in particular his brother Denis, who is our much respected colleague in Dáil Éireann.”

Senator Aisling Dolan, a Fine Gael representative for Roscommon-Galway, said it was “a sad day for Fine Gael and John’s family”.

“He was such a hard working councillor who did so much for the people of South Roscommon and Co Roscommon.

“It was an honour for me to be running alongside John in the General Election. We got on so well together with the one aim of gaining the seat back for Fine Gael,” she said.