‘Major jeopardy’: Harris condemns Iran’s missile attack on Israel, calls on all parties to step back from brink

The Irish Government has condemned the overnight missile attack by Iran on Israel with the Taoiseach describing the escalation of warfare over the past week as creating a “moment of major jeopardy” in the region.

Simon Harris said that everybody needed to step back from the brink and there is a need for de-escalation and for a ceasefire.

“What Iran did yesterday should be condemned by all. It is absolutely condemned by Ireland and if one of those missiles had got through [the air defence system] we would have been dealing with a horrific situation in terms of civilian loss of life in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem,” he said on Wednesday morning.

He also said that Israel had contributed to the escalation of hostilities and its incursion into Lebanon was a breach of the UN Charter.

“Of course, what’s happening in Gaza cannot be overlooked where there is a horrific humanitarian catastrophe, what I’ve described as a war on children. The position of Ireland, of the UN, of the EU is the need for a ceasefire and a de-escalation,” he said.

Asked if president Joe Biden’s unequivocal support for Israel would affect his conversation with the US president in the White House in October, the Taoiseach said he would very clearly put forward the Irish position on the conflict.

Responding to a question on challenging Mr Biden about the US policy of continuing to give arms to Israel, Mr Harris said Ireland had strong diplomatic relations with the US extending back over 100 years and that Ireland and the US were strong friends.

He continued: “You also speak the truth to your friends and Ireland is never afraid to speak our view. I am not afraid of that either. We have an independent foreign policy that is very clear in relation to what should happen in the Middle East.

“I have absolutely no doubt at all that the president of the United States of America is desperately trying to bring about a ceasefire.”