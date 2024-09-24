Fianna Fáil TDs accused of breaking embargo on announcement of sports capital grant funding

Details began to emerge online on Tuesday of the clubs to benefit from the new sports capital grant funding. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A row has broken out in Government over the announcement of new sports capital grant funding for local clubs.

The list of clubs to benefit from grants was due to be published on Wednesday, but Fine Gael and Green sources were pointing the finger of blame at Fianna Fáil on Tuesday after details began to emerge online of the clubs to benefit from State cash injections.

A Fine Gael source claimed the party was made aware by a “mole” that details had been circulated by Fianna Fáil representatives this afternoon, and in turn moved to publicise the funding decisions, with Green Party TDs also saying they believed Fianna Fáil were “breaking embargo to get a jump”, in the words of one party source.

The announcements then turned into what one TD described as a “free-for-all” with TDs broadcasting the details of successful applicants on their social media feeds on Tuesday evening in advance of the planned official announcement.

Fianna Fáil had no comment when contacted, but a source pointed out that the grant funding was by Tuesday evening being circulated by members of all three parties. However, there was anger among senior sources in Fine Gael who accused their Coalition partners of “a naivety and a desperation” and of “Fianna Fáil Ballymagash politics”.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil backbenchers are also pushing for tax breaks for gym memberships but the measure looks likely to fall short of inclusion on budget day.

The fitness industry is seeking tax breaks for members as part of the budget, with support from some in Fianna Fáil, who see it as a move that could encourage healthy lifestyles.

It is understood that the measure was sought as part of high-level budget negotiations by the Department of Sport, but has not formed part of talks in the run-in to the announcement of the Government’s final tax and spending package on October 1st.

Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne said that there was “strong support” in his party for the measure, adding: “I am hoping it could be signalled in the budget. Increased physical activity among society at large will mean long-term health savings.”

“We are living longer and it is critical that we try to stay healthy right through our lives. Gyms are great to ensure we remain physically active.”

However, it is understood there are misgivings in the Department of Finance about the structure of such a scheme, as well as the potential cost of implementing it. The gym sector is diverse, including community-based operations and those that are run out of sports clubs as well as for profit settings.

Therefore, designing and scoping the extent of the measure and how it would be implemented in time for budget day may mean it is more likely to feature in Fianna Fáil’s manifesto.

The fitness industry has estimated that 15 per cent of adults partake in physical exercise in gyms, and has called for personal tax relief that would be administered through the existing medical expense rebate administered by the Revenue Commissioners. In a survey it commissioned to support its proposal, 28 per cent of adult respondents indicated they would likely take up gym or swimming pool memberships if tax relief were available.

It said that the proposal aligned with Government plans around physical activity and the Healthy Ireland strategy.