Rising immigration levels not linked to homelessness crisis, says President Higgins

President Michael D Higgins said the handling of the housing crisis 'has failed in many dimensions'. Photograph: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

President Michael D Higgins has said he does not believe the housing and homelessness crisis is linked with rising immigration levels, following comments by Taoiseach Simon Harris that immigration levels are having an impact on homeless numbers.

Speaking in New York, where he addressed a United Nations Summit of the Future event, Mr Higgins was asked about comments by Mr Harris in an interview with a Sunday newspaper in which the Taoiseach drew a link between the surge in immigration and rising homelessness. Mr Harris said the “very serious volume of people coming to the country is now having a real impact”.

“People understand the fact that homelessness numbers are heavily impacted by the fact we are seeing many people seek protection in our country, seek asylum in our country and many people come from abroad hoping to have a new future in Ireland and immigration, it has many, many pluses, but it has had a challenge there,” Mr Harris told the Sunday Times.

Speaking after his UN address, Mr Higgins was asked about these comments, and if he believes the crisis has been caused by immigration.

“No, I do not. I also have a very definite view that I expressed before in relation to the approach to housing. I think that the approaches so far have been both limited and damaged by the fact that they’re all responses to the market.

“It is, to me, inconceivable that the State would own land. The State would have a reputation of producing building workers, that it is open to getting workers from abroad for other purposes, and that you still wouldn’t, in fact, be directly building houses, but I’m not in government as I will, no doubt, be reminded. And the fact is, I’m not responsible for housing policy, but the views I expressed then, I would be expressing them stronger now.”

The Taoiseach’s comments were also seized upon by Opposition parties. Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon said Mr Harris “should now clarify his comments and correct the record”.

“The Taoiseach is entitled to his opinions, but he is not entitled to his own facts. The fact is that those seeking international protection are not counted in the monthly homeless numbers. It is only those living in emergency accommodation who are counted in those figures.”

Latest figures indicate more than 14,400 people are homeless.

Asked how he would characterise the Government’s handling of the housing crisis, Mr Higgins said he wouldn’t comment on any particular government.

However, when it was put to him that it was an abject failure to have thousands of homeless families, he said: “There’s no doubt whatsoever that as one looks at it ... I have to answer the question properly now, it has failed in many dimensions. The planning is a disaster. There aren’t enough planning officers working for the local authorities.”

He also said some State housing interventions were designed to “seduce the market”.

Separately, Mr Higgins said he believes Israel leaked a congratulatory letter he wrote to the newly elected president of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian. Mr Higgins was criticised for the letter, a copy of which originally circulated on social media, by some politicians. The letter outlined Mr Higgins’s view that stability and co-operation and the peaceful resolution of disputes “have never been more important across the whole Middle East region”.

Speaking on Sunday, Mr Higgins said: “My letter was a standard one I have written to many heads of state, and I stressed in it the importance of peace in the region, and the importance as well of diplomacy returning in relation to the resolution of disputes and so forth.”

Asked if he knew how the letter got out, he said: “I do indeed, it was certainly the Israeli embassy.”

He said he had “no idea” how this came about.

A spokesman for the Israeli embassy in Dublin said: “Unfortunately in Ireland, since the October 7th invasion by Hamas and massacre in Israel , which triggered this awful war, Israel has been subjected to a high level of malicious statements and accusations that have often manifested as incitement to hatred. This baseless accusation is highly inflammatory and potentially slanderous and the embassy rejects it completely.

“The fact remains that the letter was written and therefore it is the burden of the author to defend its content, which did not mention the threat Iran poses in the region, that it calls for Israel’s destruction, that it arms and funds terrorist organisations like Hamas and Hizbullah, not to mention the violations of human rights against its own citizens.”