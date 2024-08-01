‘Best wishes’ letter from President Higgins to Iran draws fire from Israel

President Michael D Higgins wrote that 'Iran with its long tradition of culture will play a crucial role in achieving' stability and peace in the Middle East. Photograph: Maxwells

Israel has criticised a letter sent by President Michael D Higgins to the newly-elected President of Iran which caused a backlash online, including from former world chess champion Garry Kasparov.

The Israeli embassy in Dublin said that sending the congratulatory letter to Masoud Pezeshkian could have “served as an opportunity” to address what it said was a “theocratic dictatorship which oppresses its own people, especially women, and question their policies and express concerns for their actions”.

A copy of the letter circulated on social media outlined Mr Higgins’ view that stability and co-operation and the peaceful resolution of disputes “have never been more important across the whole Middle East region”.

“Iran with its long tradition of culture will play a crucial role in achieving this,” he continued, writing that he hoped Iran and Ireland would continue to maintain “every-deeper dialogue and co-operation”, pointing to recent political consultations between the countries’ foreign ministries.

“As President of Ireland, may I offer my congratulations following your election,” he wrote, “and relay my best wishes for the challenges that lie ahead”. He concluded the letter sending “my very best wishes for your endeavours, your hopes and all the challenges we face at this difficult time when we struggle for peace.”

The Israeli embassy said the letter could have been an opportunity to condemn Iranian funding of terrorism and incitement of “Jihadi terrorist organisations like Hezbolloah, Hamas and the Houthis”.

Iran is publicly calling for the destruction of Israel, the only Jewish state and the region’s only democracy, and a member of the UN.”

“Sending a letter which addresses Iran as a so-called force for stability and collaboration without holding them accountable for their malign actions sends the wrong message to the people of Iran living in fear under this brutal regime and the international community who have been targeted by Iran and their proxies.”

In a statement, the Iranian embassy in Dublin said the letter was “completely normal under diplomatic relations,” saying letters were also received from Austria, Portugal, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, the EU, the UN and others.

“After seven decades of barbarous activity and escalation by the Zionist regime in Palestine, there is no need for Iran to call for the destruction of that regime as their own actions will prove to be their downfall,” the Iranian embassy said, adding letters of congratulations are customary in diplomatic relations.

“Iran is also a member of the United Nations and, as such, follows the Resolutions of the United Nations with regard to the inhumane and ruthless actions of the Zionist regime in Palestine. The Zionist regime has also breached all international agreements including the Oslo Accord, the Camp David Agreement and hundreds of UN Resolutions,” the statement continued.

“History shows that the oppressive and colonising powers will fall due to the resistance demanding freedom. Ireland and Iran desire peace – unlike the Zionist regime that wishes for war and terror, a fact that is becoming obvious to the world.”

President Higgins spokesman has been contacted for a comment.