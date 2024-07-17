Keir Starmer agrees to visit Ireland after dining with Taoiseach at Chequers

Keir Starmer has accepted an invitation from the Taoiseach, Simon Harris, to visit Ireland on September 7th, the night that the Republic of Ireland play England in a Nations League football match in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Mr Harris invited Mr Starmer at Chequers, the UK leader’s official country residence in Buckinghamshire, where the pair set out to “reset” the Anglo-Irish political relationship that had become strained under the previous Tory administration.

Mr Harris was welcomed by the prime minister to the opulent 16th-century country manor estate for dinner on the eve of Thursday’s European Political Community summit of leaders at Blenheim Palace, two hours outside London.

The location, amid rolling Chiltern hills, has previously played a significant, if less auspicious, role in recent Ango-Irish relations. It was the setting in 2018 for Theresa May’s ill-fated Chequer’s Brexit plan, which ultimately contributed to her downfall as prime minister.

The meeting was touted by both sides as significant, given the fact that the Taoiseach is the first world leader to have been invited to meet the prime minister in Britain since Labour won the election two weeks ago.

Mr Starmer said the meeting was “symbolic of the relationship between the two countries” and that he intended to “strengthen and deepen” the relationship between Ireland and Britain.

“I am delighted to be here to congratulate you [for winning the election] in person,” said Mr Harris, as the two men sat down in the manor house’s Hawtry room to speak before a pint of Guinness in the garden, and then dinner.

Mr Harris also presented Mr Starmer with a Donegal GAA football jersey having heard that the prime minister wears an old Donegal jersey while playing five-a-side football. Mr Starmer has previously said how he bought the top while on honeymoon in Donegal when he “fell in love with the place”.

“It means a lot to us in Ireland that you have chosen to have us here as your first guest here in Chequers,” Mr Harris said. “I am looking forward to resetting the Anglo-Irish relationship. We’ve lot of work to do together.”

Mr Starmer’s chief of staff, Sue Gray, who ran a pub in Newry, Co Down, during the Troubles, was also present in Chequers.

The relationship between London and Dublin has been under severe strain in recent years.

The turbulence caused by Brexit and the Conservative government’s controversial laws to deal with the legacy of the Troubles were areas of significant tension.

It was confirmed in the King’s Speech on Wednesday that the Labour government would repeal the Legacy Act.

One of Sir Keir’s first actions after entering Downing Street was to hold a phone conversation with the Taoiseach and to invite him to the face-to-face meeting.

Mr Harris had said in advance that he expected to discuss Northern Ireland and the situations in Gaza and Ukraine during his meeting with the prime minister.