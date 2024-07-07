NI Secretary emphasises reset in Anglo-Irish relations as Starmer due to visit

The new Northern Ireland Secretary of State Hilary Benn addresses the media after a visit to St George's market in Belfast on Sunday. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

The Northern Ireland Secretary has emphasised his government’s determination to reset relationships between London and Dublin in his first press conference in Belfast since his appointment.

Hilary Benn said UK prime minister Keir Starmer was “very, very committed to a new relationship with the Irish Government and to progress and to the [power-sharing] institutions being successful” in Northern Ireland.

Mr Starmer is due to arrive in the North on Sunday night for meetings.

Mr Benn, who was appointed to the Northern brief following Labour’s landslide victory in the UK general election last week, met First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and other political representatives on Saturday in meetings viewed as constructive and positive.

READ MORE

He also spoke to the Tánaiste, Micheál Martin, by phone on Friday in a conversation described by sources as “warm” and it is understood the two plan to meet in person soon.

On Sunday morning Mr Benn met traders and stallholders during a walkabout at St George’s Market in Belfast before taking questions from the media.

In a half-hour session that touched on a number of priorities for the new government, the Northern Secretary said the redevelopment of west Belfast GAA ground Casement Park was “probably the most urgent issue on my desk” and pledged the project would go ahead.

“If it’s possible, in time for the Euros, if not, one way or another, Casement Park will have to be built,” he said.

On the controversial Troubles Legacy Act, which Labour has committed to “repeal and replace”, the Northern Secretary acknowledged the opposition to it in Northern Ireland and said the provision for an amnesty had already been disapplied as a result of a High Court judgement.

However, he indicated that the work of the ICRIR – the investigative body set up by the legislation – may continue, saying it was “now in existence” but would “have to demonstrate to victims’ families” it can provide answers.

“I would want to look at the governance arrangements surrounding the commission because of the way in which the Legacy Act came into being,” he said, later adding: “Does it make sense to totally scrap the commission? I don’t think it does.”

Mr Benn said he was committed to working with all of the parties, and with the Irish Government in view of the interstate case, to try to find a way forward that will command more support.

“I can’t promise it will command the support of everybody, but at the moment it has ... the support of nobody, and that is another urgent task we will get on and work with as soon as possible.”

Asked about the possibility of a Border poll, Mr Benn said the criteria in the Belfast Agreement was “very clear” and there was “no evidence that condition has been met”.

He said he would not set out further criteria because the existing agreement “speaks for itself”.

Therefore, he said, “I think it’s off into the distance myself because of what I have seen about opinion here in Northern Ireland at the moment.”