Local elections: Fear and anger dominate mood in Tallaght South

Aisling and Barbara from Fettercairn, Tallaght. The mother and daughter worry about the Ireland of today. Photograph: Alan Betson

If housing, health and immigration are the dominant issues in Ireland’s least voting electoral area, fear and anger dominate the mood among voters, young and old, in Tallaght South.

The South Dublin County Council district had the lowest turnout (29.9 per cent) in the 2019 local elections and includes some of the poorest areas in the State. Fettercairn, described as “very disadvantaged” by the independent agency Pobal in its analysis of census 2022 data, had the lowest turnout (26.9 per cent) in Tallaght South.

The area faces acute social and economic challenges. As if to exemplify locals’ sense of abandonment their only shop closed in recent months leaving residents to walk up to 35 minutes to Springfield and Fortunestown.

Few of those in Fortunestown believe their vote can achieve change. Most trust neither politicians to heed their concerns nor the mainstream media to reflect them.

Aisling, who works in a local school and does not give her surname, “wouldn’t bother voting”.

“I think the majority of people around here won’t vote. It doesn’t matter who gets in. It will be the same outcome and it won’t be for us,” she says.

Tessie McCann, a member of the Fettercairn Senior Citizens Group, says housing and refugees are her main election issues. Photograph: Alan Betson

“The housing big time needs to change, and migration,” she adds when pressed on her concerns. “A lot of Irish people are homeless and the Government is putting foreigners before the Irish, to look good in front of Europe.”

Her mother, Barbara, nods. “For me, safety is the biggest issue. I don’t feel Irish in my own country any more. I get on that Luas every morning and I am probably the only Irish person on it.”

Ireland has “changed for the worst” and she is “very scared” by that.

“My youngest son went to Australia two years ago and I tell him, ‘Don’t ever come back to live in this country, Ever.’ I am angry. I think we are losing the whole Ireland that we have always been known for.

“Foreigners being here is not the issue,” she says. “It’s that so many are coming in, and so fast while Irish people are suffering, getting lost and not getting anything.”

Asked where they turn for trusted information, Aisling says: “The mainstream media is massively leaving a lot out. A lot of crimes aren’t being reported [by media] because they don’t want people knowing what’s really going on. I trust the news real people put in their stories [on social media].”

At nearby Fettercairn Community and Youth Centre, women senior citizens are having lunch. Asked their main election issues, Tess McCann answers first and without hesitation. “Housing and the refugees.” All say they will vote – as long as it’s not raining say some – describing it as their “civic duty”.

Though housing, public transport and the health service are raised, immigration animates the women most. “The politicians are making an absolute mess of this... We couldn’t go to another country without a visa and pitch a tent on the beach,” says Ms McCann. It “annoys” her that asylum seekers are “only being put in working class areas” and she wants councillors to resist more being housed in Tallaght.

Rebekah Coady and Rebecca Cooke both have children with disabilities, and accessing appropriate school places and services is a 'constant struggle'. Photograph: Alan Betson

One woman who has said little to this point says: “I know that not one person around this table is racist. But the Government are making us racist. People are terrified about the future, for their grandchildren. What future have they?”

Several nod as she continues: “Why are they [Ukrainian families] getting accommodation when our families can’t get housing? We are not getting fairness. Crumlin, Marino, Ballyfermot were built when there was no money in the country. There seems to be plenty of money now, so why aren’t they building?”

Asked if their concerns will change how they vote, Ms McCann answers first. “No. I think Simon Harris and Leo did a great job especially after Covid. They gave us double money and the help with electricity. We were very lucky... I vote Fine Gael and will definitely again.”

Young mothers Rebecca Cooke and Rebekah Coady are also in the centre. Both have children with disabilities and both have either been, or almost been, homeless. Accessing appropriate school places and services is a “constant struggle”.

Ms Cooke’s daughter (11) was diagnosed with dyspraxia two years ago and still awaits an assessment of needs – necessary to access key services.

Ms Coady’s son (4) is non-verbal and has suspected severe autism but has yet to get a diagnosis. She can’t get a school place, speech and language therapy or occupational therapy for him. “I worry all the time, all the time about him.”

In the context of their fears for the future the conversation turns to politicians, the media. And immigration.

“I know a lot of people coming here need help. But take care of your own,” says Ms Coady.

Many who voted Sinn Féin in the last elections feel disillusioned, she says. “[Sinn Féin] used to be very good but I don’t think so any more. I know a lot of people who were in Sinn Féin and have stepped down. I think a whole lot of people will vote different and a big chunk won’t vote at all.”

They may vote for Adam Smyth, local community worker and Fianna Fáil candidate. “He’s great for what he is doing. You’d be voting for Adam though. Not Fianna Fáil,” says Ms Cooke.

Debbie Lee-Byrne, centre manager, hopes June 7th will see an increase on the 2019 polling numbers, given the serious challenges facing Fettercairn.

“People have real concerns about housing, healthcare, safety – historical issues that are only getting worse.” What people also see “are large numbers of people coming in and already strained resources getting more stretched... they are blaming immigration. They are genuinely afraid, really scared and worried.”

Such fears “have to be taken seriously” and not dismissed as irrational, she adds. “People feel they aren’t being told what’s happening, who’s coming in and they aren’t being asked.”

She and staff try to encourage discussions on voting, “to look at how the system works and if people are not happy, how they could change it”.

More would be convinced the system worked if they were provided with “information, reassurance and those being backed up with supports and resources”, she adds. “At the moment this community doesn’t even have a shop”.