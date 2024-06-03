War of words erupts between Coalition partners Fine Gael and Green Party on election trail

Ciaran Cuffe, Green Party Dublin MEP candidate responded to Fine Gael Regina Doherty's claims and then accused Fine Gael of unleashing 'climate chaos' and of 'scaremongering'. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A war of words has erupted between Fine Gael and the Green Party as the Coalition partners face off with just days to go before the local and European elections.

Fine Gael MEP candidate in Dublin Regina Doherty accused the Green Party of “arrogance”, “talking down” to voters and having “an autocratic style” of Government.

Green Party Dublin MEP candidate Ciarán Cuffe then accused Fine Gael of unleashing “climate chaos” and of “scaremongering”.

In her original comments to the Irish Daily Mail, Ms Doherty said the Green Party “are doing more harm than good to the climate change agenda.”

“Their autocratic style of government means they talk down to people when they should consult with them. They have lost the political dressingroom, even when it comes to those of us – the majority of the people – who responsibly support the need for climate change.”

Speaking about traffic plans for Dublin and of what she sees as a “spaghetti junction” of cycle lanes, she said “the arrogance of the Greens is impacting on businesses and people’s quality of life. Even Guinness trucks and builders’ lorries can’t get into the city.”

Mr Cuffe hit back while out canvassing in Dublin on Monday, and said her comments are “just a flavour of the lengths that her party and their EPP colleagues will go to unleash climate chaos on Europe.” He said that Fine Gael is “hell-bent on dismantling hard-fought protections designed to keep people safe and secure in their homes. ”

“Unfortunately, we have come to expect this from Fine Gael and EPP. Time and time again, they have gotten into bed with Europe’s far-right to tank green laws designed to keep people safe in their homes, safe on our streets. They make no secrets about their agenda of inaction either, going as far to publish a kill-list of EU laws. People should be aware of the choice they face when they’re voting this Friday: climate chaos with Fine Gael or a liveable, safe future with the Greens.”

“Fine Gael do not take the threat of climate change seriously nor are they ready to live up to their responsibility to protect the Irish people from its catastrophic effects. Taoiseach Simon Harris’ failure to even discuss climate change during his Convention speech or in his speech to the National Economic Dialogue is symptomatic of a wider party inertia that you’d sooner expect from the Tories.”

“We have to fight back against Fine Gael’s scaremongering, or Ireland will be left behind.”

The most recent Irish Times Ipsos B & poll for Dublin placed Regina Doherty at 12 per cent, and Ciarán Cuffe at 8 per cent.

Meanwhile Fine Gael sources have said they believe the party can take two seats in the Midlands North West constituency between Maria Walsh and Nina Carberry. The party conducted polling over the weekend which it believes shows strong transfers between Ms Walsh and Ms Carberry.

“It is still all to play for. We know that Nina is the most transfer friendly candidate in the field,” a party source said.

All candidates in Midlands North West will also this week be sent empty milk cartons by Lakeland Dairies, with a message asking them never to allow anyone in Europe to imagine a rural Ireland without milk production.

“Our industry is worried that unless we are supported over the next five years there could be a lot more empty milk cartons and fewer farmers by the time of the next election,” said chairperson Niall Matthews.