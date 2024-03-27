Pearse McAuley's coffin, adorned with a tricolour and beret and gloves, is carried along Townsend Street, Strabane. Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said on Wednesday: 'Pearse McAuley is not somebody that I would have any time for.' Photograph: Jason McCartan

Senior Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane has said he agrees with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris who branded the draping of the Tricolour on the coffin of garda killer and IRA member Pearse McAuley was “outrageous”.

The Waterford TD also said he does not think any republican “shed a tear” when McAuley died last week.

McAuley shot dead Det Jerry McCabe in Adare Co Limerick during a 1996 IRA bank robbery.

Sinn Féin later pushed unsuccessfully for his release from prison as part of the terms of the Belfast Agreement.

After being collected in 2009 from prison by Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris, McAuley was later reimprisoned for the 2014 stabbing and beating of his then wife, Pauline Tully, who is now a serving Sinn Féin TD for Cavan-Monaghan.

No prominent Sinn Féin members attended McAuley’s funeral last week and the party has said it had no involvement in it.

The use of the Irish flag at McAuley’s funeral was criticised by new Fine Gael leader and presumptive taoiseach Simon Harris at the weekend.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the national flag had been “abused and disrespected” by its placement on McAuley’s coffin.

He made his remarks at the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) conference which was attended by Det McCabe’s son, Garda Sgt John McCabe.

Asked at a press conference in Dublin if he agreed with the commissioner’s comments, Mr Cullinane replied: “Yes I do, in short, to be honest and Pearse McAuley is not somebody that I would have any time for.”

He said: “He is not a republican in my view and I agree with the comments that were made.”

Asked if Sinn Féin politicians would have attended McAuley’s funeral had it not been for the attack on Ms Tully, Mr Cullinane replied: “No”.

The Sinn Féin health spokesman said this was because McAuley is “not a republican”.

“There’s a lot of issues there. We have made our position very clear on it. He has not been associated with republicanism for a long, long time. And yes, in part it’s because of what happened to one of our colleagues. But I have no truck whatsoever with Pearse McAuley. I don’t see him as a republican.”

On whether Sinn Féin regrets supporting McAuley’s early release from prison after the killing of Det McCabe, and Mr Ferris meeting him upon his eventual release, Mr Cullinane said: “I just want to make a general point here because my generation is not going to re-fight the old battles of a conflict that’s over. So we’re here today to launch a plan on healthcare. I want to be a Minister for Health ... Other Sinn Féin TDs here are as well are planning in their own areas to deliver our plans and our vision for the future of this country.”

Speaking at a press conference on the party’s plan to improve local GP and health services, he said: “At a time of the peace process, everybody, including the Irish Government was part of a process to release qualifying prisoners ...

“It was an integral part of the Good Friday Agreement ... It was an important part of the peace process.

“But you’re asking me specific questions about somebody who has passed away that I have no truck with whatsoever. I don’t think any republican shed a tear when Pearse McAuley passed away.

“That’s the reality and I’ve made that clear.”

Separately, a funeral is taking place in Dublin on Wednesday for Rose Dugdale, a British heiress who joined the Provisional IRA and later became a bombmaker for the paramilitary group.

Mr Cullinane said he is unable to attend as he has other engagements, as did Longford-Westmeath TD Sorca Clarke, who was also at the Sinn Féin press conference.

Dublin Mid-West TD Mark Ward said he would be attending and Cavan-Monaghan TD Matt Carthy said he hoped to do so.

Mr Cullinane said: “There are people who were involved in the conflict and there are republicans that in my view, made sacrifices. Rose Dugdale is one of those individuals. There is a time and a place to bury your dead and people who passed away.”

He said he was sure people from Sinn Féin would attend her funeral, “in the same way that I’m sure there are people who go to funerals of those who were involved in the conflict and who were maybe members of loyalist paramilitaries or the British army.

“There is a lot of healing that has to be done as part of the peace process.”

Mr Cullinane said: “I’d say this may be in response to all of those questions in a wider sense.

“Judge Sinn Féin on what we’re doing now. So look at Michelle O’Neil’ as the [Northern Ireland] First Minister ... That’s what republicanism is about. That’s what we’re about at the moment. She’s delivering as First Minister for all. Politics has dramatically changed and has moved forward across the island because of the efforts that were made by people who supported the peace process including by the way, Rose Dugdale.”

Mr Ward said he had a personal reason for attending.

“Rose was my teacher in secondary school. The school I went to was in a really disadvantaged area ... and Rose brought hope and optimism to people who just couldn’t see the light there. She’s probably one of the reasons why I’m sitting here today so I owe a hell of a lot to Rose Dugdale in the guidance that she gave me”.