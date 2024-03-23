Labour conference: Crucial meeting for party’s survival in crowded left-wing political arena

On the eve of the conference party leader Ivana Bacik renewed her call for a general election.

The two-day Labour party conference which gets underway this morning at the Helix in Dublin could be crucial for the party’s survival in a crowded left-wing political arena.

With political attention virtually swallowed up by the shock resignation of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as Fine Gael leader, Labour will be working extra hard to motivate the expected 600 members in advance of the local and European elections on June 7th and a general election within a year.

Labour has selected close to the 110 candidates it hopes to field in the local elections, the same number as last time around in 2019, and hoping to increase the number of local authority members from 55 currently.

And the party is confident that it has the organisational capacity across the country that other left leaning parties such as the Social Democrats do not have.

Dublin Bay North TD Aodhán Ó Riordáin is the party’s Dublin European election candidate, whose campaign was officially launched on Friday evening.

Limerick sociologist Niamh Hourigan has been selected for Ireland South with its candidate for Midlands-North West yet to be confirmed. The party currently has no MEPs.

Almost 90 motions across the weekend.

They include proposals for improving housing supply, including measures designed to get more people living in city centres, and climate action ideas such as establishing a State retrofitting company to accelerate energy-efficiency improvements for social housing.

There is a call for the introduction of a €9 monthly “climate transport ticket” to help shift people away from using cars as Ireland seeks to meet climate targets.

There is also a proposal for the Labour Party to draft a bill designating abuse and threats against retail, healthcare and all public-facing staff as a specific public order criminal offence.

On the war in Gaza, a wide-ranging motion includes a call on the Government to signal public support for the genocide case being taken by South Africa against Israel in the International Court of Justice.

On the eve of the conference party leader Ivana Bacik renewed her call for a general election.

“We need to see a radical change in Government. We want a general election now, we’re very clear about that. We’ve seen more disarray in Government today, we don’t see this as the time for a changing of the guard in Fine Gael.”

Mr Varadkar’s decision to resign “certainly amounts to a vote of no confidence in his own Government, and we are very sure that now is the time for the people of Ireland not members of Fine Gael to decide who leads the country for the challenges out there”.