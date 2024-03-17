Lack of sanitary facilities lay behind push to clear Mount Street migrant camp, says Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar defended the decision to remove the Mount Street migrant camp while speaking to members of the media in Washington DC during his St Patrick's Day visit. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The clearance of a makeshift campsite on Mount Street in Dublin city centre sheltering as many as 200 asylum seekers has been defended by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on the grounds that there were no sanitary facilities available there.

“There were no showers, no toilets on Mount Street,” the Taoiseach said. “The alternative solution was to move them for health and safety reasons from a place where there were no facilities to a place where there was,” he said.

People seeking international protection who were camping in Mount Street were brought to the grounds of a former nursing home in Crooksling off the N81 in southwest Dublin. Portions of the building were damaged in an arson attack last month, following rumours the facility might be used as an accommodation centre for migrants.

Mr Varadkar was speaking in Washington DC on the second last day of a week-long visit to the US.

He disagreed with the suggestion that the site was too isolated. “Being provided with accommodation where there is running water, where there are showers, where there are toilets is better than living on the streets,” he said.

Asked whether he had concerns over security on the site given the arson attack last month, as well as protests on the issue, he said: “The reason why it was chosen [to accommodate migrants] is because it is State-owned, and it was available, and there was running water, showers, and toilets.

“It has much better conditions than people would have experienced on Mount Street.

“Unfortunately, there are protests. There are risks everywhere. You’ll recall what happened on Sandwith Street,” he said, referring to protests and disturbances on Sandwith Street, located close to the International Protection office in Mount Street.

“Unfortunately, no matter where people are, there are going be certain risks. Obviously, security measures are put in place as well.”