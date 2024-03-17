Late TD Emmet Stagg recalled as ‘constant advocate for direct building of social housing’

Emmet Stagg was Labour chief whip from 2007 to 2016, and was deputy Government Whip during the 2011 to 2016 government. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Former TD and Minister of State Emmet Stagg, who has died aged 79, has been remembered as “a pillar of Labour politics” who was “hugely popular” in his community.

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik paid tribute to Mr Stagg whose death, after a long illness, took place on Sunday.

She extended the parties “deepest sympathies” to his wife Mary, children Gillian and Henry, his extended family and friends.

Ms Bacik said Mr Stagg had “a continuous unbroken record of 29 years’ service in the Dáil” from 1987 to 2016 representing Kildare and Kildare North.

Mr Stagg is said to have played a “central role” in the Labour Party and its internal debates.

“During the 1980s as a significant voice on the left of the Party he articulated positions often in confrontation with the leadership,” Ms Bacik said.

“He was also a great mentor to me when I first joined the Party as a student in the late 1980s and was always very supportive of Labour Youth within the Party.

“Canvassing in Kildare with Emmet was a really positive experience – he was hugely popular in his community and consistently championed the needs of those facing inequality and disadvantage.”

She said he differences with the leadership were “reconciled” in the 1990s and he went on to serve as Minister of State for the Environment and later as Minister of State for Transport, Energy and Communications during Coalition governments.

He was responsible for housing while at the Department of the Environment and Mr Stagg “proudly spoke later of his record of building homes and reducing housing lists, and how the level of homes being delivered was ramped up from 800 units a year to 10,000.”

She said: “He was a strong and constant advocate for direct building of social and affordable homes by local authorities.”

Mr Stagg was Labour chief whip from 2007 to 2016, and was deputy Government Whip during the 2011 to 2016 government.

Ms Bacik said: “Emmet was a pillar of Labour politics, both in Leinster House, and in Kildare, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

“He was kind and considerate, and maintained a keen interest in Labour politics even after leaving the Dáil.”

“Those of us who knew him as a friend and supportive mentor over many years are particularly saddened by the news of his passing.

“Outside of politics he also had a keen interest in gardening and fishing, and regaled us all over the years with many stories.”