President Higgins to be assessed on Monday ahead of possible discharge from hospital

President Michael D Higgins is expected to return to Áras an Uachtaráin over the coming days, possibly on Monday, after spending the weekend in hospital due to concerns about his blood pressure.

President Higgins will be assessed by doctors on Monday morning at which point a decision will be taken on whether he is well enough to be discharged. He is said to have been in good spirits over the weekend.

In statement issued when he was admitted, it was said that he was expected only to remain in hospital until the early part of the week and that remained the case on Sunday.

His next official engagement is not until Wednesday, when he is due to host an informal meeting. As of Sunday, it had not been cancelled.

READ MORE

President Higgins was taken to St James’s Hospital by ambulance on Thursday after he complained of feeling unwell and his condition was assessed by his medical team. He subsequently underwent a number of tests.

He missed an afternoon tea at Áras an Uachtaráin on Friday with the event hosted by Sabina Higgins in his absence. He had also been due to attend the women’s President’s Cup football match between cup winners Athlone Town and league winners Peamount on Saturday evening.

In a statement on Friday, Áras an Uachtaráin said the President “thanked the public for the outpouring of well wishes which he has received since his admission to St James’s Hospital yesterday evening and would like to express his deep appreciation to all those who have sent messages to him, as well as to the medical staff for their continuing care”.