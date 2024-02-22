RTÉ chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh called in to explain ‘misinforming’ Minister on exit packages

Minister for Media Catherine Martin has said she was “misinformed” by the chair of the RTÉ board, when Siún Ní Raghallaigh provided assurances the board had no role in signing off on recent exit packages for senior executives.

Despite initial assurances, Ms Martin said it had now emerged the remuneration committee of the board did approve the exit package of former chief financial officer Richard Collins.

In a dramatic development in the ongoing controversy around RTÉ exit packages, Ms Martin twice declined to express confidence in Ms Ní Raghallaigh saying she wished to afford her an opportunity to explain why she was given incorrect information.

The minister did, however, express confidence in RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst.

Ms Martin said she was “reserving the right to make any further comment” until the meeting with Ms Ní Raghallaigh

The Media Minister said on two occasions in recent days she had received assurances that the board had no role in the approval of recent exit packages for senior RTÉ executives.

“However, this morning, communications through my officials, it has been made known to me now that in the second exit package, that of Richard Collins, it went before the remuneration committee, so there was a process there where the board had approval,” she said on RTÉ Prime Time. “I am deeply disappointed by this and I have written to the chair this evening and I’ve asked to meet her tomorrow to discuss this,” she said.

She said the RTÉ board’s remuneration committee was chaired by Ms Ní Raghallaigh.

Ms Martin has said she had written to Ms Ní Raghallaigh to express her views on the matter, ahead of a meeting between the pair on Friday.

“I have asked to meet her to express my disappointment,” she said.

Ms Ní Raghallaigh took over as chair of the broadcaster’s board from Moya Doherty in late November 2022.

RTÉ has been battling a major governance and financial scandal since the middle of last year, which first erupted following revelations of undisclosed payments made to former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy.

In the last week the broadcaster has been under scrutiny over exit payments made to senior executives, such as former director of strategy Rory Coveney and Mr Collins.

Mr Coveney, who was one of the senior figures behind the controversial Toy Show the Musical flop, reportedly received a payout of about €200,000 when he resigned last July.

Earlier, Mr Bakhurst said RTÉ has written to former senior management who left the broadcaster asking them to waive their right to confidentiality over the circumstances of their exit.