Criticism of proposed care amendment wording ‘not damaging’ Yes-Yes referendum campaign

The campaign for a Yes-Yes vote in the upcoming referendums has not been damaged by criticism of the proposed wording of the “care” amendment from leading civil society groups, advocates say.

Speaking in Dublin on Tuesday, Catherine Cox, head of policy with Family Carers Ireland, said the campaign had not been damaged by contributions from the Free Legal Aid Centre (Flac), the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) and the Independent Living Movement Ireland (ILMI).

“I don’t think it does, I think it’s a healthy debate ... it’s the first time that care has been discussed across the nation, it’s a healthy discussion,” she said.

In referendums to take place on March 8th, the Government proposes expanding the definition of family in the Constitution to recognise “durable relationships”, such as cohabiting couples and their children, and replacing the language around “women in the home” with language recognising care within families.

Flac has said the language proposed for insertion into the Constitution should the “care” referendum be carried is “ineffective” and “implicitly sexist”.

The ICCL said the proposed amendment “will not provide meaningful legal protection” to those who give or receive care. The ILMI confirmed it had withdrawn from the equality coalition, an alliance of civil society groups, as it was “not in a position to endorse” a Yes-Yes vote based on “the realisation of disabled people’s rights and fully implementing the United Nations Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities”.

Asked about the criticisms on Tuesday, Minister for Equality Roderic O’Gorman said the care amendment “clearly places a new legal obligation on the State, on this Government and future governments, to strive to support care”.

“That’s a new legal obligation, one that doesn’t currently exist – one that is in my view, and the view of the Government, going to have a meaningful impact on decisions particularly around resources when it comes to supporting care, be it care of children, care of elderly parents, or care of persons with a disability,” he said while canvassing in Clonsilla, west Dublin on Tuesday.

Asked if he was concerned that the views of these groups could negatively impact the campaign for Yes votes, the Minister said there was “a very strong body of political and NGO support for two Yes votes”.

Speaking in Dublin on Tuesday at the launch of the Family Carers Ireland and National Women’s Council of Ireland campaign for a Yes-Yes vote, Ms Cox said: “Flac described the new language as sexist, how can they say that looking at the language that is in there already which speaks about a woman’s duties in the home?”

Shelley Gaynor, who has a disability and is a member of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission’s disability advisory committee, said Flac’s contribution was “disappointing” and that the proposed wording was a “good start”.

“The conversation has to start somewhere,” she said. “That conversation will begin in earnest [with a Yes vote].”

Ms Gaynor earlier said that a Yes vote would not give people everything they are looking for in terms of extra supports and services but it would give constitutional recognition to care.

“If the need is recognised and the Government of the day are aware of disabled people,” she said, adding that in time “this will give people the rights and equality they deserve”.

Paul Skelly, who cares for his daughter Ciara along with his wife Moire, said there was no “real recognition” for carers and that constitutional change would enable it.

Sonya Lennon, a designer and an advocate for ethical workplaces, said change was required on both “an individual and systemic basis” and doing this through the Constitution was “absolutely vital”.

Shauna Tighe, a carer for her brother Daniel, said she had cared for him for 17 years. “I never even saw myself as a carer because he was my younger brother and I did it out of love for him,” she said, adding that a Yes vote would start to recognise carers like her.

Senator Alice Mary Higgins argued that the wording, while it did not follow “more ambitious” suggestions, was a “real and meaningful step forward”.

“Care needs to be named and care needs to be recognised and it makes care visible,” she said, arguing the change would result in better social policies influenced by the language in the proposed amendment. She added that there would be a “battle” afterwards to ensure it was implemented.