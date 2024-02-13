Israel ‘behaving like a rogue state’ and must end ‘savagery’ in Gaza, Simon Coveney says

Palestinians inspect their destroyed houses following an Israeli airstrike on the Rafah refugee camp on Monday. Photograph: Haitham Imad/EPA

Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney has said Israel is “behaving like a rogue state” in Gaza.

“It is not acceptable effectively to behave like a monster to defeat a monster which is what Israel are now doing,” he said in Dublin on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on his arrival to Tuesday morning’s Cabinet meeting, Mr Coveney said Israel is ignoring the International Court of Justice and seems to be “even ignoring their closest allies” who are calling for restraint and seeking a basis for a ceasefire and an end to what he said was “this savagery that is continuing in Gaza”.

He said the calls for a ceasefire needed to be intensified and that it was “very clear” civilians in Gaza had nowhere to go, many of them having been displaced multiple times.

“The idea that you can simply continue to move them on when most of the Gaza Strip has been destroyed is not consistent with international humanitarian law,” he said.

The October 7th attacks were terrorist and “abhorrent”, Mr Coveney said, adding Israel had a right to defend itself.

“But it does not have a right to do what it is continuing to do in Gaza now where there is huge civilian casualties, women and children being blown up on a nightly basis,” with a military effort moving to the last area where people had moved for their safety, he said.

“The voice of the international community now needs to get stronger, in particular countries who are allies of Israel need to be firmer and more insistent on being listened to,” he said, adding it was an opportunity for the UN Security Council to act, potentially on a statement that could prevent further human suffering.

He said Ireland had been trying to use its voice in the EU to “stop this madness” and that it needed to continue to do so “forcefully”.

Mr Coveney said the EU position had moved towards the Irish position – which is to call for a ceasefire and put pressure on Israel to pull back and seek a peace agreement that can prevent further ground incursions by IDF soldiers.

US president Joe Biden has stepped up calls on Israel, a close ally, to halt its Rafah offensive and commit to a ceasefire.

On Monday the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, said he was “extremely concerned” such an assault would put more than a million civilians “at grave risk” with nowhere else to retreat.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin strongly condemned the action in the confined area of southern Gaza, adding: “It is unacceptable what is happening and we have to do what we can which we will through the various forums we are members of, particularly the European Union and the United Nations.”