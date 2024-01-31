Stormont return: details of deal agreed between DUP and UK due to be published

The detail of the deal secured by Jeffrey Donaldson’s DUP with the UK government to re-enter the North’s Assembly and Executive is due to be published today.

Mr Donaldson has already said the agreement will remove all post-Brexit checks on goods destined for Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

It is understood the UK government will introduce two statutory instruments at Westminster to give legislative effect to the commitments it has made on trade and sovereignty.

The DUP has been using a veto power to block Stormont’s devolved institutions for almost two years in protest at the post-Brexit arrangements that have created trade barriers between Britain and Northern Ireland.

Main Points

Details of deal agreed between DUP and UK due to be published today

Assembly and Executive are set to resume by February 8th

Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill set to become North’s first nationalist First Minister

Ministries, Assembly seats will be allocated based on 2022 Assembly election results

Return of Stormont will see UK treasury release £3.3 billion (€3.87 billion) package

Best Reads on DUP deal

Our former Northern editor Gerry Moriarty profiles the Loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson who has been dubbed the “man behind the wire” for live tweeting the DUP meeting on Monday night. Allegedly, somebody within the meeting was wearing a wire and the information was being fed back to Bryson. However, as Moriarty points out, the tactic may have backfired on Bryson. https://www.irishtimes.com/politics/2024/01/30/the-man-behind-the-wire-jamie-bryson-the-loyalist-blogger-who-live-tweeted-dup-meeting/

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has praised DUP leader Sir Jeffery Donaldson’s “leadership” in persuading his party to return to Stormont.

Mr Martin, who is in Belfast to meet the party leaders, said the Irish Government has “no issue” with streamlining and ensuring a seamless passage of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Mr Martin also paid tribute to DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, praising him for his “leadership”, saying he has opened a path to a functioning executive and assembly.

He added: “I think it would be prudent to to examine those and we will do that. The British Government and the European Union have worked hard to address many of the practical concerns about the outworking of Brexit and Northern Ireland.

“We need to move forward for the benefit of the people of Northern Ireland in terms of economy, in terms of jobs, in terms of public services.”

My name is Ronan McGreevy and I will be covering the liveblog today. If you have any comments or observations, I can be found at ronan.mcgreevy@irishtimes.com and on Twitter/X at @rmcgreevy1301

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has said he had a “good meeting” with Micheál Martin in Belfast.

Mr Beattie said he told the Tánaiste about how the Ulster Unionists have been “kept out” of discussions in relation to the agreement between the DUP and the British Government.

He added: “We had a long conversation in regards to legacy, I reiterated the point I have made many times is that the Irish Government needs to do more in regards to legacy. They haven’t done enough.”

Mr Beattie added: “I think everybody is pretty comfortable with what the deal is. I don’t think anybody is concerned. I think everything that is going to happen is going to happen within the confines of what has already been agreed in regards to the Windsor Framework.

“What we are really talking about is the application of the Windsor Framework and certain things that may well change,” he said.

“I think Sinn Féin have known about this since last year and they are not jumping up and down, the European Commission is not jumping up and down, the Irish Government is not jumping up and down. So it tells you that it falls within an agreed framework.”

Speaking on Tuesday, following meetings with other Stormont parties, Mr Donaldson said the deal would represent a “significant change” in addressing unionist concerns over Brexit’s Irish Sea border.

He said: “On checks, on goods, moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and staying within the UK there will no longer by physical checks, identity checks, save where, as is normal in any part of the UK there is a suspicion of smuggling, of criminal activity; that is the same for every part of the United Kingdom.

“On customs paperwork, customs declarations, supplementary declarations, will be gone.”

Sinn Féin has focused on the imminent return of the Stormont Assembly, with party leader Mary Lou McDonald stating that Irish unity is now within “touching distance” as she hailed the significance of her party assuming the role of the North’s First Minister for the first time.

Ms McDonald said the expected appointment of her party colleague Michelle O’Neill into the job in the coming days would be a moment of “very great significance”.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he would publish the Government’s proposals on Wednesday.

He added: “I believe that all the conditions are now in place for the assembly to return.”

Mr Donaldson announced his support for a Stormont return after receiving the “decisive” backing of the 130-strong party executive during a five-hour meeting on Monday night. – PA

The DUP leader said people are already beginning to see the benefits of the deal his party has struck with the UK government.

Mr Donaldson also predicted the green lane element of the Windsor Framework “will go” as he expressed hope that the Stormont powersharing institutions can be restored within days.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said her party is satisfied that the 1998 Good Friday Agreement has not been damaged or undermined by the DUP deal over post-Brexit trading arrangements. – PA