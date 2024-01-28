McEntee says she would like to see Ireland formally supporting genocide case against Israel

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee: 'What you are doing essentially is accusing another country of genocide. You need to know the facts.' Photograph: Barry Cronin/The Irish Times

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said she would personally like Ireland to formally support South Africa’s case against Israel under the Genocide Convention in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Ms McEntee said she welcomed the ICJ’s ruling but wanted it to go further in terms of a ceasefire being requested.

The Fine Gael TD was speaking on RTÉ radio 1′s This Week programme on Sunday, after the ICJ found on Friday that South Africa’s accusation that Israel has breached the Genocide Convention was plausible enough for it to order emergency measures to protect Palestinian lives.

It also ordered armed groups in Gaza to release all hostages seized in the Hamas-led attack on Israel of October 7th that precipitated the Gaza war, and for Israel to allow sufficient humanitarian aid to reach the coastal strip, citing UN estimates that 93 per cent of the population there faces “crisis levels” of hunger.

The full case as to whether Israel has breached the convention will be heard at a later date. The court stopped short of ordering a ceasefire as South Africa had requested, but it told Israel to prevent acts of genocide “with immediate effect”, including by ensuring its army did not kill or cause serious bodily or mental harm to Palestinians in Gaza.

When asked whether she wanted to see Ireland formally support South Africa’s case, Ms McEntee said: “Personally I would like us to, but I am very much aware that we need to do so on a correct legal basis.

“What you are doing essentially is accusing another country of genocide. You need to know the facts, you need to understand what it is that you’re fighting this case on and so I welcome that ruling that happened this week.

“Personally, I would have liked to have seen it go further in terms of a ceasefire. It didn’t and I fully respect the ruling that was made.” Ms McEntee said the Government would now study the ruling and couldn’t “jump in” without understanding the facts.

Separately, the Palestinian ambassador to Ireland has said she would not advocate for representatives of the Government or the Opposition to turn down invitations to the White House on St Patrick’s Day.

Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid, the head of the Mission of the State of Palestine, said she would “respect” whatever decision Irish politicians made about the annual US trip. “I wouldn’t say go or not to go ... I know how important this visit is,” she said.

Sinn Féin has faced criticism from People Before Profit and pro-Palestine campaign groups over its plan to attend the St Patrick’s Day events in Washington, due to US support for Israel in the conflict.

The Palestinian ambassador said she hoped Irish politicians attending engagements in the White House and Capitol Hill raised the war in Gaza “in a serious way” during any talks with the US administration. “Please keep the just cause of Palestinians in your hearts, your minds, in your talks,” she said. Ireland should try to use its close relationship with the US to push the case for a ceasefire in Gaza and self determination for Palestinians, she said.

In a statement in recent days, Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Féin vice-president, said the party would be travelling to the US on the annual trip “in the pursuit of peace”. Ms O’Neill said Sinn Féin would “advocate for an end to the Israeli genocidal war and occupation in Gaza and the West Bank”, as well as call for a “peace process in Palestine” during the trip.

The Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign has called on all politicians to turn down invitations to travel to the US to meet president Joe Biden on St Patrick’s Day, due to the role the country plays backing Israel. “This was our view long before Israel’s genocidal assault on the people of Gaza,” the campaign group said in a recent statement.