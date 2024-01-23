TV licence to remain in place in 2024, Minister says

Households will be expected to pay their TV licences in 2024 as Government plans to overhaul RTÉ funding will take time, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath has said.

His comments come as the broadcaster is braced for two fresh reports on governance at the station, including an examination of how the organisation came to lose €2.2 million on the Toy Show the Musical debacle, and a second report examining whether staff severance deals were managed correctly. The reports are expected imminently.

Mr McGrath has again said he does not support a direct exchequer funding model for RTÉ, as it could result in the station being “at the mercy” of the government of the day for funding. He also ruled out suggestions that the TV licence fee could be collected in broadband bills.

“We don’t have 100 per cent broadband coverage so I don’t think that would be a fair basis either. Until we have an acceptable replacement which is workable, with an implementation plan and a timeline, then the existing licence remains in place and the Government stands behind it, as it reminds people of the obligation to pay the licence fee. I am more than happy to engage in discussion on what the alternative will look like, but it will take time.

READ MORE

“Even if the decision was made on an alternative, it will require legislation and the system will have to be set up; it will take time, so we will certainly have the TV licence for the remainder of this year,” Mr McGrath said.

The Minister said he believes the Government should make a decision this year on what the future funding model will be for RTÉ.

[ Make TV licence fee reform ‘priority’, Screen Producers Ireland urges Government ]

“I think we should make the decision this year and put the plans in place because it is important that RTÉ and others who provide public service broadcasting have a sustainable source of funding into the future.

“I think for our democracy, for the year that we are in, when you look at what’s going on around the world, I think it has become more important that this fundamental pillar of democracy is protected and supported. One of the reasons why I am opposed to 100 per cent exchequer funding is that RTÉ and others who provide public service content would be entirely at the mercy of the government of the day.”

Mr McGrath said he did not think this would represent “a healthy relationship”.

“I also know from my experience that finding the money within the annual estimates process is very challenging, so even in the worst of times when RTÉ's reputation had been battered, I think around €130 million would have been collected in 2023 for the TV licence fee.

[ Michael McGrath interview: RTÉ should not have to ‘compete’ with health and education for funding ]

“That is an awful lot of money to find in the annual estimates process when you’re competing with health and education and other areas that will also be looking for funding. I am not wedded to the existing TV licence being the instrument in future. I think alternatives can be looked at. But I do think that while it is there, it is important our Government stands behind it. It reminds people of the obligation to pay the TV licence fee, because that is the law of the land,” he said.

[ Bakhurst says RTÉ ending 2023 in ‘reasonable place’ after financial scandal ]