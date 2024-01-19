Northern Ireland’s DUP ‘to hold surprise meeting on power-sharing move’

The DUP is set to meet on Friday, according to a BBC report. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party is set to meet on Friday to decide whether to back a deal to return to powersharing at Stormont, according to a report by the BBC.

The North has been without a government for almost two years after the DUP walked out in protest over Britain’s attempts to settle post-Brexit trade rules for the region. The DUP say the settlement created significant trade barriers with the rest of the United Kingdom.

The party is facing pressure to say if it will back a new deal to end the impasse.

The 12-strong officer board is expected to meet at some point on Friday, and a final proposal is expected to be put to them.

A DUP source told the BBC it was “yay or nay” time.

The Stormont Assembly has been collapsed for almost two years while the DUP refuses to participate until unionist concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements have been addressed by the UK government.

Senior civil servants are running Stormont departments with limited powers in the absence of local ministers.

Jeffrey Donaldson’s party maintained their position during a final failed attempt to recall the Assembly following a motion by Sinn Féin on Wednesday.

The Northern Ireland Secretary has said he will introduce new legislation taking a “pragmatic, appropriate and limited approach” to addressing the political deadlock after the latest deadline to restore Stormont passed.

Chris Heaton-Harris said his legislation will also “support Northern Ireland departments to manage the immediate and evident challenges they face in stabilising public services and finances”.

Mr Heaton-Harris had been under an obligation to call a fresh election if the institutions were not restored by January 18th.

Minutes after midnight he issued a statement signalling that he intends to introduce new legislation.

He said he was disappointed that the Assembly and Executive had not been restored.

Thursday saw more than 150,000 public sector workers take part in the biggest strike in recent history in a demand for the pay uplifts given to their colleagues in the rest of the United Kingdom.

While in December Government offered a financial package worth more than £3 billion (€3.5 billion) – including money to make the outstanding pay awards – it will not be made available until Stormont returns.

Mr Heaton-Harris came under pressure to intervene to release the funds in the absence of Stormont ministers, but he insisted public sector pay was a devolved matter. – Agencies