Leo Varadkar says he is not changing his life despite risks to politicians’ safety

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he will not change the way he lives his life in response to risks to politicians’ safety that have arisen in recent years.

There were serious disturbances outside Leinster House on September 20th, the first day back after the Dáil’s summer recess, as politicians from across the political spectrum were targeted by protesters.

Last year saw a series of anti-immigration demonstrations, in part whipped up by far-right activists. Politicians, including Mr Varadkar, have seen protests at their own homes or offices in recent years.

During an interview with political journalists, the Fine Gael leader was asked if he has changed how he lives or what he shares on social media as a result of the kinds of angry confrontations that have been happening involving politicians.

“To be honest, I’ve kind of refused to change my life…” Mr Varadkar said.

“I have been advised by the Garda Commissioner that the threat is higher, and the risk to my personal safety is real and that is the case for other Ministers too.”

Mr Varadkar said Garda Commissioner Drew Harris took the decision to extend Garda protection to all members of Cabinet, including the three “super-junior” Ministers, “based on security assessments that the risk to politicians... is heightened”.

But, Mr Varadkar added: “I haven’t changed the way I live my life, nor will I.

“First of all, I’m not going to give into it and, secondly… I see how other countries operate where politicians, ministers, prime ministers live in a security bubble and.... really forget what it’s like just to do normal things and live a normal life.”

Mr Varadkar said he will keep going to cinemas, restaurants and bars as well as the gym.

In a separate interview, Tánaiste Micheál Martin poured cold water on the prospect of Ireland following the UK in considering limits on children’s access to social media to protect them from online harm.

There were reports last month that British prime minister Rishi Sunak was considering doing this, with a ban for under-16s believed to be one of the options being explored.

Mr Martin said there is “merit” in restricting the use of mobile phones in schools and also in teaching children about the “challenges and opportunities” of social media.

But, the Fianna Fáil leader said he does not see “any feasible solution” that would involve a ban “once you have the proper checks and balances and age status and so on”.

Elsewhere, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan talked up his party’s election prospects in response to a suggestion from a reporter that small parties in coalitions suffer at election time.

He said the Green Party has 106 candidates selected for June’s local elections, half of whom are women, and that “they’re really fired up, so we’ve never been in a better position to go into an election”.