Naval Service needs investment if Ireland is to patrol Atlantic like the Russians, says Eamon Ryan

The LE Eithne: Eamon Ryan said the Naval Service to be expanded in order to protect Ireland's underwater infrastructure

The Naval Service needs investment and the ability to patrol the Atlantic like Russia does, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said.

In a round-table interview with reporters, Mr Ryan said there was no specific threat to underwater infrastructure nor does he have any evidence that Russia is interested in Ireland’s energy plans but he added: “They do patrol the Atlantic and we have to be able to patrol equally well.”

He was responding to a question about the security of fibre-optic cables and future offshore renewable energy in the wake of Russian naval activity off the south coast of Ireland.

The Minister for the Environment and Communications said that in general the security of internet connections will be “less at risk, if whatever warship wants to cut one” if there were backup connections to other European countries and possibly even as far away as Japan through the Arctic.

“That sounds a bit ‘science fiction-y’ or a bit mad, but that’s actually within reach,” he said.

A significant project in recent years was a fibre-optic cable planned between Iceland and Ireland, he said.

Mr Ryan says that all of Ireland’s fibre-optic connectivity comes through the United States and Britain, though he noted the planned interconnector with France would add a link to continental Europe.

He added that he would like proposals for fibre-optic cables to Spain and Portugal “contracted and clearly on path” to be delivered before the Government leaves office.

“Fibre-optic connectivity is as important as the energy connectivity because that gives you security, when you’ve cables going in different directions you’re less at risk,” he said.

Mr Ryan backed plans by Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin to deliver on the Commission on the Defence Forces report, in particular the need to invest in the Naval Service and in a radar system.

Mr Ryan said the State needed to ensure that there were “naval patrols which can be fully crewed”.

He said he would like to see a naval vessel based in Dún Laoghaire as a presence there would help to recruit people living in Dublin.

The Green Party leader also said he would like to see the Coalition with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael continue until the end of its term in 2025. An election must be called by March of that year.

“Ours is probably one of the more functioning governments in terms of European coalitions. At a time when that is a premium, in a world of real uncertainty, where the US and UK politics is not in great shape, why wouldn’t we keep going when we have a relatively stable government?” he said.

Mr Ryan ruled out the possibility of the Green Party agreeing any pre-election pact with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

The Greens “have to work with every option because we think the climate imperative belongs to everyone,” he said.

Mr Ryan said he has been visiting every local authority in the country as part of a “listening exercise” and he expects to visit the last four counties – Cavan, Donegal, Fingal and Meath – by the end of January.

He rejected any suggestion that there was a disconnect between the Green Party and rural Ireland, which he said had been a “home from home” for him.

Mr Ryan said he was “absolutely convinced” his party would win council seats in Kerry, Mayo and Donegal in June’s local elections.

“We have superb candidates in every county, and I am absolutely confident that’s going to translate into seats,” he said.

“Why would our agenda not apply in Kerry just as much as it does in Dublin?”

Asked if his party would be taking on the Healy-Raes, the Kerry political dynasty which currently has three council seats in the county, Mr Ryan replied: “Yeah, absolutely.”