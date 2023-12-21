Belfast-based Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile resigns from Seanad for health reasons

Sinn Féin senator Niall Ó Donnghaile has announced his resignation from the Seanad. Photograph: PA

Belfast-based Sinn Féin Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile has announced his resignation from the Seanad for health reasons.

Mr Ó Donnghaile’s decision means there is set to be two Seanad by-elections in the new year, provided a snap general election is not called first. The other vacancy arises from the impending retirement of University of Dublin senator David Norris.

Mr Ó Donnghaile was first elected to the Seanad in 2016.

In a statement on Thursday Mr Ó Donnghaile said: “Since the summer recess, I have been unable to attend the Seanad on the advice of my doctor.

“It is unlikely that this situation will change in the short-term.

“Therefore I feel the best decision for myself, my family and the party going forward is to resign from the Seanad and step back from public life.”

He added: “It has been a great pleasure over the course of many years to first of all serve the people of the Short Strand as a councillor, the people of Belfast as Mayor and latterly giving a voice to those in the north in the Seanad.

“But the time is now right for me to step aside from this public role.” He thanked his supporters, family and Sinn Féin colleagues for their support during his time in frontline politics.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said she hopes Mr Ó Donnghaile can overcome his health challenges and wished him well for the future.

She said he spent almost eight years “giving voice to northern nationalists in the Oireachtas”.

“Niall served diligently during that period, and indeed prior during his time as a member of Belfast City Council and as Ardmhéara Beál Feirste.

“In particular, Niall made a valuable contribution to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement.”