Government at risk of missing affordable and social homes delivery targets for 2023

The Government is at risk of missing its targets for delivery of affordable and social housing in 2023.

Some 2,100 “affordable housing supports” were delivered in the first nine months of the year, far short of the 5,500 target for affordable housing in Minister Darragh O’Brien’s Housing for All plan.

Just over 4,800 social homes were delivered in the same period, of which 2,642 are new builds. The target for new builds for the year set at 9,100.

A spokeswoman for Mr O’Brien said: “With respect to both social and affordable housing, delivery is typically weighted towards the end of the year.

“This was clear to see last year when in Q4 [Quarter 4] alone approximately 6,000 social homes were delivered.

“Delivery is ramping up and the full year delivery statistics will be published, as normal, early in the New Year.”

She also said: “Affordable delivery in the first three quarters of 2023 has already exceeded what was delivered in 2022 and Minister O’Brien has said publicly that he is very confident that we will surpass the 2022 social housing delivery which was the highest number of social homes delivered since 1975.”