Number of Ukrainians coming to Ireland likely to fall, says Minister

The number of Ukrainians coming to Ireland is likely to fall as a result of significant changes to the accommodation and social welfare payments new arrivals will be offered, according to Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman.

He also said he does not believe there will be an increase in homelessness as a result of the planned 90-day limit on state-provided accommodation for people from Ukraine.

The Cabinet signed off on proposals to bring in the 90-day limit and also cut social welfare payments for people in state accommodation from €220-per-week to €38.80.

Refugees who find their own accommodation will be entitled to the higher sum and none of the changes affect the more than 100,000 people from Ukraine who are already in Ireland.

Mr O’Gorman said there will be a “very clear” communications campaign through the Irish Embassy in Ukraine and other diplomatic missions around Europe in the coming weeks to alert people of the changes including the time limit on accommodation and that challenges of securing accommodation in the private market.

Put to Mr O’Gorman at a press conference that the aim is to discourage Ukrainians from coming to Ireland, he said Ireland has done a “huge amount” for the Ukrainians who have already come here.

“I think a consequence of the changes we’re making will probably be lower numbers,” he added. “I think that’s likely.”

When asked what would happen to people who have not found accommodation after 90 days, Mr O’Gorman said people who are medically vulnerable will be provided with accommodation.

“But we do have to be clear, our ability to continue to provide accommodation for everyone who arrives is limited to a certain period of time.”

Asked if people will be advised to present to local authorities as homeless if they have not found their own accommodation, Mr O’Gorman replied: “I fundamentally don’t believe that’s going to become an issue.”

He other EU member states have introduced accommodation limits and “it hasn’t resulted in homelessness.”

Mr O’Gorman said: “Ukrainians are an extremely mobile population. They have the right under the temporary protection directive to move to other EU member states. They have the right to move back to their own country as well...

“I believe that with the very detailed level of information that we’ll be providing to Ukrainians prior to coming here regarding what the nature of our accommodation commitment is, I don’t believe we’ll see that problem.”

Some 75,000 of the more than 100,000 Ukrainians in Ireland are in State-provided accommodation and they will be unaffected by the changes that require legislation to be passed by the Oireachtas to implement.

Mr O’Gorman said that the changes will probably kick-in in late January or early February.

Arrivals in State-provided accommodation after that date will be provided with meals and laundry services at the reception centre they are living in.

The social welfare rate for adults will be €38.80 and the rate for children will be €29.80.

All of the refugees will be entitled to access medical cards and children will be entitled to child benefit payments.

“I recognise this as a significant change in our offering,” Mr O’Gorman said. “But it is a recognition of the very real capacity constraints that exist particularly in light of a situation where accommodation was being offered for an unlimited duration.

“What was appropriate early in the war has to evolve... we have to keep keep in line with the approach adopted by other [EU] member states.”