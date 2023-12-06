Women in the home referendum: what exactly does the Government want to change and why?

The Government does not propose to use the women in the home referendum to add explicit references to gender equality and non-discrimination to the Constitution. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

The Government proposes to recognise the provision of care “by members of a family to one another” and commits the State to “strive to support such provision” – stopping short of committing to support care in the wider community. The National Women’s Council said it would consult its members on that issue.

What are the exact changes proposed by Government? And why are they proposing each?

There are four changes proposed to Article 41 on The Family. The first is to Article 41.1, which reads as follows: “The State recognises the Family as the natural primary and fundamental unit group of Society, and as a moral institution possessing inalienable and imprescriptible rights, antecedent and superior to all positive law.”

The Government wants to insert the nine words in italics: “The State recognises the Family, whether founded on marriage or on other durable relationships, as the natural primary and fundamental unit group of Society, and as a moral institution possessing inalienable and imprescriptible rights, antecedent and superior to all positive law.”

Why is this change being recommended?

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the proposed change acknowledges that families can be founded on relationships other than marriage, such as a family headed by a lone parent, grandparent or guardian. He said the Constitution will continue to explicitly protect the family and the institution of marriage. The Government believes this change would put other long-term committed relationships on an equal footing with marriage.

What is the second proposed change?

The Government is proposing the deletion in its entirety of Article 41.2, which reads: “In particular, the State recognises that by her life within the home, woman gives to the State a support without which the common good cannot be achieved. The State shall, therefore, endeavour to ensure that mothers shall not be obliged by economic necessity to engage in labour to the neglect of their duties in the home.”

Why is this being recommended?

In short, the Government believes this statement is out of date and no longer reflects modern societal norms. Or, as Minister for Equality Roderic O’Gorman put it: “A woman’s place is wherever she wants it to be whether that is in the workforce, in education, or in the home.”

What is the third change proposed?

The next would be to Article 41.3, which currently reads: “The State pledges itself to guard with special care the institution of Marriage, on which the Family is founded, and to protect it against attack.”

The Government wants to delete the six words in italics: “The State pledges itself to guard with special care the institution of Marriage, on which the Family is founded, and to protect it against attack.”

Why is this being recommended?

Mr Varadkar said this is, again, an instance of “Constitutional catch-up”. It is recognising that families are not just based on marriage. “Most people will understand in Ireland that for a very long time there were a lot of families raised by a single parent, or by parents who have been together a very long time, but our Constitution does not recognise them as families, so that is a significant change,” he said.

What is the fourth proposed change?

This would see the insertion of an entirely new article, Article 42B, stating: “The State recognises that the provision of care, by members of a family to one another by reason of the bonds that exist among them, gives to Society a support without which the common good cannot be achieved, and shall strive to support such provision.”

Why is this being recommended?

Mr O’Gorman said the Constitution fails to fully recognise care in the family, whether that is of children, siblings or grandparents. The new article would “provide explicit constitutional recognition of the value of care in families”.

Are the proposals in line with recommendations made by the Citizens’ Assembly and Oireachtas Committee on Gender Equality?

Not exactly. The committee wanted to see the Constitution amended to refer explicitly to gender equality and non-discrimination.

Legal advice given to the Government, however, is that doing so “could weaken the all-encompassing commitment to equality within the Constitution at present,” Mr Varadkar said. “All citizens are equal before the law, regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation, social class or anything else. We believe that by elevating any particular category ... it could unwittingly downgrade others.”

What has the reaction been?

There has been a broad welcome to the proposal to delete the reference to a women’s life in the home, but proposals to reform the constitutional treatment of care fell short of campaigners’ expectations. Non-governmental organisations sought a wording reflecting recommendations made by the assembly and the committee, which said care should be supported within the home and wider community.

