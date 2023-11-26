Job of all in Government and Opposition to unite against ‘thuggery and chaos’, says Coveney

Minister for Employment Simon Coveney defended the Government’s approach to trying to address social issues and crime prevention in the north inner city. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney has said that it was the job of everyone in Government and the Opposition to unite in response to “disgraceful scenes of thuggery and chaos”.

He also criticised Sinn Féin for “trying to turn this into a political issue” and to undermine Government and the leadership of the Garda.

He said there were parts of Dublin city where rioting was “causing complete carnage” and conceded it “took time” for the Garda to get control of the situation. He said 400 Gardaí were on the streets, however, at very short notice.

There was an increased garda presence in Dublin city centre over the weekend following rioting in the city on Thursday night which came after a man stabbed several people, including children, outside a school on Parnell Square.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio‘s This Week programme on Sunday, Sinn Féin’s enterprise spokeswoman O’Reilly said her party is considering tabling a no-confidence motion in Ms McEntee in the Dáil.

“I think at this stage we need to focus on what happened on Thursday ... There was a failure to keep people safe in Dublin city ... It left gardaí exposed, it left our emergency services exposed.

“There was a period in which control of the city was lost. That is a very grave and a very, very serious matter.

“This is an issue that has been building for months and the minister doesn’t recognise the scale of it, and if she doesn’t recognise or understand the scale of the issue, then how could anyone have confidence in her capacity to address it ... The Minister should resign.

Mr Coveney defended the Government’s approach to trying to address social issues and crime prevention in the north inner city, where the riots began. He said there had been a dramatic increase in the visibility of Gardai on the streets since Thursday, which needs to continue.

He said Sinn Féin and others were seeking to create “division and further drama”. He said Dublin city centre was safe “for the most part” but that clearly “there are tensions in some parts of Dublin that we need to respond to”.

“We need to learn lessons from that, make sure it doesn’t happen again, and I believe that can happen under the current leadership of An Garda Síochána, and I know it can happen under Helen McEntee as well,” speaking on This Week programme.

He said legislation toughening sentencing for assaulting a Guard needed to be enforced and that the Garda should be equipped with the legislation they need, adding that there had been a “significant suite” of new legislation and that new laws would allow for the use of bodycams and CCTV more effectively.

He said he was “very confident” that Ms McEntee would have enough support if Sinn Féin tabled a motion of no confidence.

He said there would be a detailed response on the Garda approach and on lessons to be learned

Minister of State Jack Chambers expressed confidence in Ms McEntee and has condemned the “mayhem and the chaos that was brought by a criminal mob and how that was stirred up by a very dangerous cohort online”.

Mr Chambers commended those on the frontline who responded to the violence. He said the gardaí who were on the frontline “deserve our support” and said comments by opposition politicians are turning mayhem into “political gameplaying”.

“That is not what we need. We don’t need reckless populism, and sowing division and creating political chaos. What we need is unity of purpose to actually bring the resolve to resource the gardaí, to learn from what happened last week and to ensure that we restore that sense of safety on our streets,” he told RTÉ's This Week in Politics.

Asked if gardaí felt they were unable to use force out of fear of disciplinary proceedings, Mr Chambers said: “They should be able to use reasonable force when they’re responding to gurriers and when they’re responding to people that are trying to bring mayhem in our city.”

Mr Chambers said there was a need for a “zero tolerance approach to these thugs and they need to be put behind bars”.

“That’s why the gardaí are providing that response over the weekend to try and restore that sense of law and order on our streets and give confidence to people, like [those] in our migrant communities, at the very concerning fears that they have.”

Minister for Paschal Donohoe paid tribute to the “quiet heroic efforts” of Dublin City Council staff who sought to repair the capital following the destruction of Thursday night’s riots.

“On Friday morning when I went down there, I met the city council cleaners who I understand were there from 3.30am, and when I arrived down there all the lamp-posts in O’Connell Street were being repainted or had been repainted,” he said told the Anton Savage show on Newstalk.

Mr Donohoe, who represents the Dublin central constituency, said the events on Thursday were caused by two parties: the far-right who sought to use the attack that afternoon to further their anti-immigrant sentiment, as well as the looting and criminality by “thugs”.

Asked if the response by gardaí was sufficient, he said guards responded “as well as they could in situations that are unprecedented”.

He defended Ms McEntee, stating she increased resources for gardaí as well as attempts to tackle recruitment and retention of staff.

“In addition to my full support for Minister McEntee and Garda Commissioner, they and I simply have to acknowledge – and I feel this very personally – it [Thursday’s riots] wasn’t acceptable, we will have to learn lessons from it and we will. We have to rethink the conditions that led to this happening and what we will do from happening again.”

Meanwhile, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions has are called on workers to assemble at the GPO in Dublin at 1pm on Monday “to show their solidarity with all the people of the capital and to clearly denounce this violence and riotous behaviour in a solemn and respectful way.”

“The scenes of violence in our capital were displayed right throughout the world and has done significant damage,” said Ictu general secretary Owen Reidy. “We condemn the far right and racist-infused mindless and wanton violence and must say that this does not represent us as workers or as a country.” – Additional reporting PA