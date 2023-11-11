Sinn Féin Ardfheis: situation in Gaza a ‘living hell’, says Palestinian ambassador

Sinn Féin Ardfheis: Dr Jilan Abdalmajid described the ongoing bombardment by the Israeli military of Gaza. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

The Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland was given a prolonged standing ovation after she made an emotional address at the Sinn Féin Ardfheis in which she described the situation in Gaza as a “living hell”.

Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid addressed delegates just before lunchtime on Saturday and described the continual bombardment by the Israeli military of Gaza as relentless resulting in a catastrophic loss of lives.

“Israel doesn’t spare any living person or object in Gaza. This is beyond rage and revenge,” she said.

After her speech, Dr Abdalmajid was embraced by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and deputy leader Michelle O’Neill. As she departed the hall at the Technological University of the Shannon in Athlone, she was also embraced by the former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams, who was wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh scarf.

In a short address, the ambassadors said there was no safe place in Gaza. There is hardly shelter, food, water or fuel. Neither peace nor security can prevail, while the rights of the Palestinians are denied.

A political solution can be found, but not only one which allows us to live in peace and security in our land,” she said.

Dr Abdalmajid contended that what is happening now in Gaza did not “happen out of thin air”.

“There has been a colossal political and moral failure which has led to where we are now.

“The barbarism and the ongoing massacre that continues unabated in Gaza is intolerable. And the scars will run deep in our people for generations to come. Almost 11,500 people, including children, including members of my own family, have been killed in the past five weeks.

“Every loss of civilian life is painful. And this ongoing Nakba (the Palestinian term for the loss of land to the newly formed Israeli State in 1948) has piled more suffering upon all the suffering we have endured since 1948.”

She said 1.5 million people had been forced to flee their homes in the north of Gaza to face a continued genocide in the south.

More than 700,000 are sheltered in UN schools, but are still in danger of being killed every day by Israeli bombs. The targeting of our children has been recognised as war crimes and has led to many people coming on to the streets across the world to protest.

“The targeting of hospitals, schools, bakeries, and UN buildings must surely force governments to act on their responsibility to apply international law.”

The speech by the ambassador and the introduction by Sinn Féin’s foreign affairs spokesman Matt Carthy generated bouts of prolonged applause and standing ovations.

Mr Carthy said the Dáil had become one of the first parliaments in the world to call for a ceasefire and called on the Government to support its motion to bring a case against Israel in the International Criminal Court.

“It was an important international signal from Ireland that has since been followed by an overwhelming vote at the UN General Council demanding such a ceasefire.

“Israel defies these calls, and as the Taoiseach has said there must be consequences for that defiance. Next week, Sinn Féin will bring a Dáil motion that will call on Ireland to exercise our right to refer Israel to the International Criminal Court,” he said.

In the 75 years since the foundation of Israel, he said, it had never been held accountable for “the countless breaches of international law or its relentless, brutal acts of oppression, annexation, apartheid or ethnic cleansing.

“This time it must be different. This time the world must make a stand.”

Mr Carthy ended his speech by chanting “in our thousands and in our millions, we are all Palestinians”.