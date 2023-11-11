Sinn Féin Ardfheis: Call to expel Israeli ambassador ‘solely motivated’ by need for ceasefire in Gaza

Sinn Féin’s call on the Government to expel the Israeli ambassador has been motivated solely by the need to achieve a ceasefire in the bombardment of Gaza, party leader Mary Lou McDonald has said.

Ms McDonald defended her party’s demand for the expulsion when speaking to the media at the Sinn Féin Ardfheis in Athlone, Co Westmeath on Saturday morning.

She also disclosed that the Palestinian ambassador to Ireland would address the conference on Saturday.

“It’s not simply to expel an ambassador for the sake of it. This is all about a ceasefire,” said Ms McDonald, adding that politicians were obliged to use every level at their disposal to stop the incessant bombing which has so far resulted in the deaths of over 1,000 Palestinians, including thousands of children.

READ MORE

[ Will clicks and likes translate to young people voting in large numbers for Sinn Féin? ]

[ Ten things the Sinn Féin Ardfheis will be voting on this weekend ]

“It is really dangerous that the [Binyamin] Netanyahu government has repeatedly refused to agree to a ceasefire,” she said, adding that a temporary pause was not enough.

“It is the only way in which the safety of everybody, civilians, the hostages that are being held currently by Hamas – they must be released, let me be absolutely clear on that.

“It is the only way in which the international community can constructively put together a process by which these issues – which are generations in the making – can be finally addressed and resolved”

She said that despite the pleas of parliaments throughout the world and the United Nations, the Israeli government has refused to countenance a ceasefire, and has continued to bombard the civilian population, resulting in many thousands of deaths, including thousands of children. “In those circumstances, you are absolutely bound to examine every lever that you have at your disposal to put pressure on that policy and to put pressure on that government.

“That is the context in which we’ve addressed the issue of the ambassador. It’s not simply to expel an ambassador for the sake of it. This is all about a ceasefire.”

Ms McDonald said that the Israeli government could not get a “bye-ball” on this issue. “The world is shouting for a ceasefire, and he is saying no, in the most cynical way. The actions of the Israeli state are not self-defence. They are not proportionate. They are not focused. And you have seen the devastation that has ensued.”

Asked why Sinn Féin has tabled a Dáil motion to refer Israel to the International Criminal Court, Ms McDonald said that the party’s call was one she believed the Government could also support.

“I see no reason why the Irish Government would not come behind that motion. And that’s what we want to do. Let me [include] this observation. We have always placed a value on a united Irish position in respect to the Palestinian question. That’s what’s good for Palestine. That’s what’s constructive from us. And so I very much hope that given the Taoiseach’s comments, that they will be in a position to support our motion.”

She said that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had referred to collective punishment and had also said clearly that Israel’s aggression had gone way beyond self-defence and had likened it to revenge.

Ms McDonald was asked if her position on the ambassador was inconsistent with her comments on Sinn Féin interactions with Hamas in the past which she defended on the basis that all actors needed to be talked to in pursuance of a peace process.

“The moment that Netanyahu and his government [declare] a ceasefire, we will talk to everyone, I will talk to them all day and all night, if that is helpful in the pursuance of peace, Palestinian self-determination, and a resolution of all of the human rights abuses all of the conflict all of the pain and hurt the generations of people have experienced.”

She said: “The ceasefire means a complete ceasefire on both sides, on that I’m clear.

“When we arrive at that position, you will not find Sinn Féin wanting in being constructive and open and being engaged. [The expulsion call] is premised on the bombardment and the breaches of international humanitarian law stopping immediately.”