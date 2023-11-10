Public patience with Stormont ‘paralysis’ has run out, Michelle O’Neill says

Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O’Neill addresses the party's ardfheis at the Technological University of Shannon Campus in Athlone, Co Westmeath on Friday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Public patience with “paralysis” in Northern Ireland’s power-sharing institutions has run out and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) “boycott” must end, Sinn Féin’s vice-president Michelle O’Neill has told her party’s ardfheis.

Ms O’Neill, the first minister designate, hailed her party’s “victories” in Assembly and council elections which made Sinn Féin the largest party in the North. She promised that “as a first minister for all”, she would “never never treat others the way our communities were treated in the past”.

In the wake of the “upheaval” caused by Brexit, she predicted the fostering of a “new era of Irish-British relations with the spectre of a new Westminster government in London, and Mary Lou McDonald as the first woman taoiseach leading a government in Dublin”, which prompted applause from the crowd.

Ms O’Neill told party members gathered in Athlone that Sinn Féin are “active participants in the profound changes occurring at this time on the entire island of Ireland”.

“The nationalist community in the North, historically marginalised and discriminated against, has achieved what was once thought impossible,” she said. “The old Orange state with its entrenched unionist majority is now long gone.”

Ms O’Neill added: “We have helped shape new realities and created new opportunities for all of us across the political spectrum to come together, and to unite for the common good of the whole community.”

She said “the democratic outcome of last May’s assembly election must be respected” and it is “crucial to reaffirm our commitment to power-sharing based on equality, democracy, and ensuring inclusive governance for everyone, regardless of their background.”

She said she is “determined to continue to demonstrate my commitment to representing and showing respect to every section of our society.”

Ms O’Neill said her “biggest challenge” as first minister would be to “keep our society moving forward”.

“This morning I joined other political leaders at a Remembrance event in Belfast,” she said. “I believe that all political leaders must stretch themselves to seek that common ground and that is what I am committed to do.”

The Northern Ireland institutions are not currently functioning with the DUP refusing to re-enter power-sharing amid concerns over the post-Brexit trading arrangements. Ms O’Neill said: “It’s vital to recognise the urgency of the situation, with the democratic institutions of the Good Friday Agreement still in a state of paralysis.”

She said the DUP has had “more than enough time” to address its concerns regarding the post-Brexit protocol” and that “public patience has run out”.

“It is now time to see the assembly and executive restored,” she added saying decisions needed to be taken to deal with issues like public sector pay and hospital waiting lists. . She said: “The boycott of the Assembly by the DUP must end.” Ms O’Neill concluded her speech saying Sinn Féin “remain determined to create a bright future ahead for all.”

She urged Sinn Féin members to “get the sleeves rolled” up ahead of “a cycle of critical election contests” over the next 18 months.