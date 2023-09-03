London will not ‘throw money’ at Northern Ireland, says Heaton-Harris

There will be “no financial package on the table” to encourage the DUP to return to government in Northern Ireland, the Northern Secretary has said.

In a speech at the British Irish Association’s annual conference in Oxford at the weekend, Chris Heaton-Harris said that in the past the “so-called solution” to a Northern Ireland problem had been to “throw money at it and hope it will go away” and this pattern could not be repeated.

“The problems facing Northern Ireland cannot be fixed with a sticking-plaster funding settlement, which would not do anything to address the structural problems that have been building for years,” he said.

Instead, he urged the leaders of the Northern parties to “work with the Northern Ireland Civil Service to agree a sustainable and credible Programme for Government that will allow an incoming Executive to take action from day one.”

The amount required to address the North’s funding crisis is estimated at about £1 billion, and it is understood that if the Executive were in place the UK Treasury would be more likely to consider a financial rescue package.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday following the latest in a series of weekly meetings between the Northern parties and the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, Jayne Brady, the DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said work would continue to “discuss a plan on the key priorities that may form the basis of a programme for government if and when the Executive is restored.”

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning Executive or Assembly for more than a year, after the DUP quit the Stormont institutions in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements.

In his speech Mr Heaton-Harris emphasised his “extreme disappointment and frustration” at the ongoing crisis which has left the North without a functioning Assembly or Executive for more than a year and urged a swift restoration of the Stormont institutions, saying there was “no real excuse” for further delay.

Describing the changes agreed between the EU and the UK in the Windsor Framework earlier this year as “a big win for unionism and for every person and business in Northern Ireland,” Mr Heaton-Harris said “more clarity was required and more clarity has been given”, and whilst there was “a bit more work to do” discussions had continued through the summer and “moved forward in a positive direction.”

These, he said, did not include reopening the Windsor Framework, “nor do they include conversations about money.”

The Northern Secretary said if the Executive was not restored in a timely fashion, he would continue to work with the Northern Ireland Civil Service “in directing a series of public consultation on revenue raising.”

This, he said, would indicate to the people and parties of Northern Ireland “that this government is serious about the need to raise revenue and there’ll be no additional money to bail out and restore to restore the Executive unless and until the Executive can run a balanced budget.”

