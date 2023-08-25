‘I don’t want to talk about Ryan’: Bakhurst seeks to move on RTÉ reform after Tubridy exit

RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst has sought to draw a line under the controversy around the severing of the broadcaster’s relationship with presenter Ryan Tubridy and focus instead on reforming the station.

Mr Bakhurst, alongside RTÉ chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh met Minister for Arts and Culture Catherine Martin on Friday afternoon. “I don’t want to talk about Ryan any more. I don’t think it’s fair on Ryan,” he said, when asked about his current contract and pay status.

The director general said he felt people in RTÉ “accept we had to make a decision about that”.

“One of the reasons we made the decision is we have to move on, there are some really important things to do with the organisation and I’ve really got to turn my mind to that, about the funding issues, but also about governance and the changes I’ve already said I’m going to make, and actually drive and deliver those and I’m intent on doing those,” he told journalists.

He indicated he was taking a hands-off approach to identifying Mr Tubridy’s successor in the 9AM slot on RTÉ Radio 1, saying he was leaving it to the radio chiefs at the station.

“I think we’ve said we want to try out some various people in the slot. Oliver’s doing a great job, so’s Brendan. That’s a matter of discussion now with Radio 1. But we hadn’t planned for it so we need to see how things work out,” he said.

In advance of the publication of a report by forensic accountants into RTÉ's use of barter accounts, Mr Bakhurst said he didn’t want to pre-empt the judgment of Ms Martin, who will speak with the press this afternoon. “It’s very useful for us, there are actions to be taken but I’ll leave the minister to talk about that,” he said, describing their talks as “positive, wide-ranging (and) useful”, confirming that they focused, among other things, on the financial future of the station – although he would not be drawn on any level of detail in that regard.

Asked about the recommendation that RTÉ be funded from general taxation, made last year by the Future of the Media Commission, Mr Bakhurst said it was a “really interesting thing to be explored”.

“I was discussing this with one of the Nordic director generals, only yesterday, about how it works there, and I think there’s some very interesting examples we could look at in this country. It is working very well in Sweden, for example.”

He said work was continuing on creating a register of interests for RTÉ staff and presenters, and said he was a “bit surprised” to see reports that the presenter of a show had been advertising cosmetic treatments on social media. “I don’t want to start picking on individuals. I was a bit surprised to see it, but these are the sort of things that we need to get a framework around and make sure people know what they’re allowed do, and what they’re not allowed to do.”

Talks with presenters on pay, one of the touchstone issues when it comes to reforming the broadcasters, have begun, he confirmed, with the reception varying “depending on which presenter you’re talking to”.

The recent dip in licence fee income, he said, has “highlighted the issue” of funding at the broadcaster. “It is urgent, but the timing’s got to be right and we’ve got to show we’ve made changes to the organisation before that can start”.

Asked whether the Government had been clear enough about the nature of its desired reforms at the broadcaster, he said: “We’ve had detailed discussions about a number of the reforms that we’ve already suggested and ones that Government are interested in

“The really important thing is we have a number of reforms we’ve already said we’re going to introduce and I’m determined that we do that. I want to do it as rapidly as possible.”

Mr Bakhurst confirmed he had not spoken with Ms Martin over the summer, but said the chair had done so and that there had been “extensive discussions” at official level. “She’s available if I need her, and I’m available to her,” he said.

He said the last thing to be considered as a cost-cutting measure at RTÉ would be compulsory redundancies, and that it was “absolutely not considering” them as of now.

Earlier, Tánaiste Micheál Martin earlier told RTÉ radio’s News at One that the media minister had put the necessary reviews in place and it was now up to RTÉ and the new director general to “get on with it”.

The Tánaiste reiterated the Government’s commitment to public service broadcasting and pointed out that in previous years, interim funding had been provided and such support would be examined again.

“Obviously, Government would be anxious for reforms in terms of financial sustainability into the future and also that the domestic public service remit would continue,” he said.

When asked about recommendations from the Future of Media Commission about funding for RTÉ from general taxation, Mr Martin said he had been consistently of the view that the licence fee should be replaced with “a universal charge based on a household charge, based on devices, in order to provide for public service media in general, not just in terms of broadcasting in RTÉ, but also in the context of print and other media, local and national, whereby we would have a very sustainable revenue base”.